In a striking look back at 2023, the Astralis community and all the fans were captivated by the release of the documentary, Behind The Stars, which is available on the Astralis YouTube channel.



This gripping documentary of four episodes takes viewers on a remarkable journey through the rollercoaster ride of the year 2023, offering an unfiltered glimpse into the lives of the renowned Counter-Strike team.



Behind The Stars is a raw, in-depth exploration of the world of professional esports. It covers every facet of the main team, from players to coaches, management, and staff, showcasing aspects of their professional lives that are usually off-limits to fans.

The series delves into the high-pressure environment the main team faces, focusing on their struggles and triumphs as one of the world's leading Counter-Strike brands.

The documentarist, Morten, was given a complete carte blanche to capture the team's journey, including their aspirations, the exhilaration of success, the strain of intense pressures, and the emotional rollercoaster of significant victories and defeats.



dev1ce reflects on the experience of making the first season and what it has been like to be followed around 24/7 by a camera while having to perform in high-intensity situations:



"We're used to being closely followed, and Morten, the documentarist who filmed most parts, is a great guy who quickly blended in with everyone on the roster. There are always certain situations and places where you prefer to avoid having the camera around, and for the most part, this has been respected. As a result, all of us, myself included, were more open and willing to share when on camera."



The documentary marks a significant moment for dev1ce, showcasing his return to Astralis and his evolution into a leading figure in a roster blended with fresh talent and old friends, gla1ve and Xyp9x. The series captures his relentless drive for perfection, his frustrations, and the team's collective struggle to secure a spot in the Major in Paris.

Lukas 'gla1ve' Rossander, the team's legendary in-game leader at that time, is a central figure in the first episode. The series documents gla1ve's endeavor to regain his top form amidst a challenging ultimatum from Sports Director, Kasper Hvidt. Reflecting on the experience, gla1ve notes:



"The pressure of a camera following you everywhere you go is nothing compared to the pressure experienced while playing in big qualifiers for prestigious events. I have participated in some documentaries before, and even though it's never comfortable watching yourself under that kind of pressure, I also know that they provide unique and insightful perspectives on how players in the professional Counter-Strike scene manage themselves mentally and physically. In that sense, it's not too difficult to be a part of, as long as you can set some boundaries."

In the first two episodes, we also follow the four-time major winner and experienced rifler, Xyp9x, as he struggles to find his former level on the server, risking being substituted with a younger talent if he doesn't improve his game.



We spoke with Xyp9x, who, for the first time, shared his thoughts about participating in the documentary.



"I have been in this game for a long time, and having to be followed around 24/7 by a camera right up in your face is nothing new for me either, as both gla1ve and dev1ce have stated. For me, it's all about trusting the person filming, knowing that he understands my boundaries and how far he can go, especially when we as a team have to perform with a lot at stake. Having that conversation before kicking off a documentary like this is essential; otherwise, dealing with a camera right before a match becomes annoying," says Xyp9x.

Through Behind The Stars, the whole organization of Astralis reflects on its journey in 2023 and sets the stage for its future endeavors.

The documentary is a testament to the team's resilience and commitment, offering an inspiring narrative for fans and aspiring esports athletes.