I, JEFFREY W. BULLOCK, SECRETARY OF STATE OF THE STATE OF DELAWARE, DO HEREBY CERTIFY THE ATTACHED IS A TRUE AND CORRECT COPY OF THE CERTIFICATE OF AMENDMENT OF "ASTRANA HEALTH, INC.", FILED IN THIS OFFICE ON THE THIRTEENTH DAY OF JUNE, A.D. 2024, AT 9:18 O`CLOCK A.M.
2074844 8100
Authentication: 203699495
SR# 20242860928
Date: 06-13-24
You may verify this certificate online at corp.delaware.gov/authver.shtml
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Astrana Health Inc. published this content on
13 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
14 June 2024 16:10:04 UTC.
Astrana Health, Inc. is a healthcare company. The Company provides care coordination services to each constituent of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The Company's Care Enablement segment is an integrated, end-to-end clinical and administrative platform, powered by its technology suite, which provides operational, clinical, financial, technology, management, and strategic services. Its Care Partners segment is focused on building and managing provider networks by partnering with provider partners for coordinated care delivery. Its Care Delivery segment is a data-driven care delivery organization focused on delivering accessible care to all patients. Its care delivery organization includes primary care, multi-specialty care, and ancillary care services.