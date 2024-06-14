Astrana Health, Inc. is a healthcare company. The Company provides care coordination services to each constituent of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The Company's Care Enablement segment is an integrated, end-to-end clinical and administrative platform, powered by its technology suite, which provides operational, clinical, financial, technology, management, and strategic services. Its Care Partners segment is focused on building and managing provider networks by partnering with provider partners for coordinated care delivery. Its Care Delivery segment is a data-driven care delivery organization focused on delivering accessible care to all patients. Its care delivery organization includes primary care, multi-specialty care, and ancillary care services.

