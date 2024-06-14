DelawarePage 1

The First State

I, JEFFREY W. BULLOCK, SECRETARY OF STATE OF THE STATE OF DELAWARE, DO HEREBY CERTIFY THE ATTACHED IS A TRUE AND CORRECT COPY OF THE CERTIFICATE OF AMENDMENT OF "ASTRANA HEALTH, INC.", FILED IN THIS OFFICE ON THE THIRTEENTH DAY OF JUNE, A.D. 2024, AT 9:18 O`CLOCK A.M.

2074844 8100

Authentication: 203699495

SR# 20242860928

Date: 06-13-24

You may verify this certificate online at corp.delaware.gov/authver.shtml

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Astrana Health Inc. published this content on 13 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2024 16:10:04 UTC.