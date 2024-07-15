ALHAMBRA, Calif., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrana Health, Inc. ("Astrana," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASTH), a provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company enabling providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all, Anthem Blue Cross, one of California's largest health insurers, and Allied Pacific IPA, part of Astrana Health, a leading independent physician association serving the California community since 1992, today announced a new partnership aimed at improving access to high-quality healthcare for their shared members.

This partnership underscores both organizations' commitment to increasing access to care by addressing social and health inequities in communities that they serve. Together, Astrana Health and Anthem Blue Cross will collaborate to expand access to high-quality patient care in previously underserved member communities. As part of the collaboration, Astrana will open and manage clinics providing care exclusively for Anthem Blue Cross and Allied Pacific IPA members, facilitating access for Anthem Blue Cross members and providing a delightful consumer experience, readily available walk-in visits, same-day telemedicine, and online appointment scheduling.

In conjunction with the announcement of this partnership, Astrana and Anthem Blue Cross have opened their first collaborative care clinic located at 11236 Whittier Blvd in Whittier, California to serve residents of Whittier and the surrounding area. The new Astrana Care and Anthem Blue Cross facility, which will exclusively serve Anthem Blue Cross and Allied Pacific IPA members with an HMO health insurance plan, is equipped with state-of-the-art medical technology and offers a wide range of services, with a focus on comprehensive health assessments, preventive care, and chronic disease management. Designed with patient comfort and accessibility in mind, the inaugural collaborative clinic aims to provide exceptional care and a superior consumer experience.

"We are excited about this partnership, which opens a new channel of access for delivering high-quality care to Anthem Blue Cross's members, starting with the Gateway Cities of Los Angeles," said Brandon Sim, President and CEO of Astrana Health. "Today's announcement represents not only our commitment to accessible, high-quality healthcare, but also our dedication and investment in the well-being of the communities we serve. We are delighted to partner on this mission with Anthem Blue Cross, who has long served this community and is deeply committed to access and quality for its members in Whittier and beyond."

"Anthem has a long history of investing in the communities we serve. We chose Astrana Health to be our partner based on their care delivery team's track record of delivering on quality, access, and patient experience. This collaboration with Astrana Health will address crucial health needs while ensuring our members receive top-tier care in their local community," said Beth Andersen, President Anthem Blue Cross Commercial Health Plans.

For more information on the partnership, visit www.astranaanthem.com.

About Astrana Health, Inc.

Astrana is a leading provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company enabling providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, Astrana operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to deliver high quality care to patients in a cost-effective manner.

Headquartered in Alhambra, California, Astrana serves over 10,000 providers and 1.0 million Americans in value-based care arrangements. Its subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), accountable care organizations (ACOs), and care delivery entities across primary, multi-specialty, and ancillary care. For more information, please visit www.astranahealth.com.

About Anthem Blue Cross

As a long-time trusted health partner, Anthem Blue Cross has been providing high-quality, affordable health care for Californians for more than 85 years. As one of California's largest health insurers, Anthem Blue Cross is the trade name of Blue Cross of California. ANTHEM is a registered trademark of Elevance Health, Inc. Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Company are independent licensees of the Blue Cross Association. To learn more, visit www.anthem.com/ca. Also, follow us on X, LinkedIn, or Facebook.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Astrana Investor Relations

Asher Dewhurst

(626) 943-6491

investors@astranahealth.com

Anthem Blue Cross (California)

Michael Bowman

(916) 584-6043

michael.bowman@anthem.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/astrana-health-and-anthem-blue-cross-establish-partnership-to-deliver-high-quality-coordinated-care-302196545.html

SOURCE Astrana Health, Inc.