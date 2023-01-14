AstraZeneca Pharma India : Certificate under SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018

The Manager -Listing

BSE Limited

Corporate Relationship Dept., 1st Floor, New Trading Ring

Rotunda Building, P J Towers, Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai 400001

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Exchange plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, G Block

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai 400051

Dear Sir

Sub: Certificate pursuant to Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants)

Regulations, 2018

We are enclosing herewith the Certificate dated January 2, 2023 issued by Integrated Registry Management Services Private Limited, Registrar and Transfer Agents (RTA) of the Company confirming the compliance of Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018.

Please take the same on record.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully

For AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited