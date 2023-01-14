Advanced search
    506820   INE203A01020

ASTRAZENECA PHARMA INDIA LIMITED

(506820)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-12
3515.05 INR   +2.08%
07:50aAstrazeneca Pharma India : Certificate under SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018
PU
2022Astrazeneca Pharma India Appoints Managing Director
MT
2022Astrazeneca Pharma India Limited Announces Resignation of Gagandeep Singh Bedi as Director, Effective December 31, 2022
CI
AstraZeneca Pharma India : Certificate under SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018

01/14/2023 | 07:50am EST
January 13, 2023

The Manager -Listing

BSE Limited

Corporate Relationship Dept., 1st Floor, New Trading Ring

Rotunda Building, P J Towers, Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai 400001

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Exchange plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, G Block

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai 400051

Dear Sir

Sub: Certificate pursuant to Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants)

Regulations, 2018

We are enclosing herewith the Certificate dated January 2, 2023 issued by Integrated Registry Management Services Private Limited, Registrar and Transfer Agents (RTA) of the Company confirming the compliance of Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018.

Please take the same on record.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully

For AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited

MANAS A RAMA

Digitally signed by MANASA RAMA

Date: 2023.01.13 11:17:03 +05'30'

Manasa. R

Company Secretary

Encl: as above

IRMSPL/ASTRA/12K/JAN2023

January 2, 2023

To,

AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited

Block N1, 12th Floor

Manyata Embassy Business Park

Rachenahalli Outer Ring Road

Bangalore 560 045

Kind Attn: Ms. Manasa R - Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Dear Madam,

Sub:

Certificate pursuant to Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 - For the period 01.12.2022 to 31.12.2022

This has reference to the Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations 2018, we hereby confirm that we have complied with the following actions within 15 days of receipt of certificate(s) of security from the depository participant for the purpose of dematerialization:

  1. The securities comprised in the certificate(s) Dematerialized, are listed on the stock exchange or exchanges where the earlier issued securities are listed.
  2. Mutilated and canceled the certificate of security forwarded by the participants.
  3. Substituted the name of the depository as the registered owner in our records.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For Integrated Registry Management Services Private Limited

SUBRAMANIAN VIJAYAGOPAL

Digitally signed by

SUBRAMANIAN VIJAYAGOPAL Date: 2023.01.04 12:14:47 +05'30'

S Vijayagopal

Senior Vice President

Page:1/1

Prepared and Checked by:

INTEGRATED REGISTRY MANAGEMENT SERVICES PRIVATE LTD

#30, Ramana Residency, 4th Cross, Sampige Road, Malleswaram, Bangalore - 560 003.

Phone No.: 080 2346 0815 to 818

Fax No.: 080 2346 0819

Fixed Deposits related queryEmail ID: fd@integratedindia.in / Shares related query Email ID: giri@integratedindia.in

Regd.Office: 2nd Floor,Kences Towers, No.1, Ramakrishna Street, North Usman Road, T. Nagar, Chennai - 600 017

CIN : U74900TN2015PTC101466 ; SEBI Regn No: INR000000544

"Appointment of a nominee for the shares held by you is not an1 option but your right!! Please exercise your right to nominate"

Disclaimer

AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited published this content on 14 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2023 12:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
