AstraZeneca Pharma India : Certificate under SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018
01/14/2023 | 07:50am EST
January 13, 2023
The Manager -Listing
BSE Limited
Corporate Relationship Dept., 1st Floor, New Trading Ring
Rotunda Building, P J Towers, Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai 400001
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Exchange plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, G Block
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai 400051
Dear Sir
Sub: Certificate pursuant to Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants)
Regulations, 2018
We are enclosing herewith the Certificate dated January 2, 2023 issued by Integrated Registry Management Services Private Limited, Registrar and Transfer Agents (RTA) of the Company confirming the compliance of Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018.
Please take the same on record.
Thanking you
Yours faithfully
For AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited
MANAS A RAMA
Digitally signed by MANASA RAMA
Date: 2023.01.13 11:17:03 +05'30'
Manasa. R
Company Secretary
Encl: as above
IRMSPL/ASTRA/12K/JAN2023
January 2, 2023
To,
AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited
Block N1, 12th Floor
Manyata Embassy Business Park
Rachenahalli Outer Ring Road
Bangalore 560 045
Kind Attn: Ms. Manasa R - Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Dear Madam,
Sub:
Certificate pursuant to Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 - For the period 01.12.2022 to 31.12.2022
This has reference to the Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations 2018, we hereby confirm that we have complied with the following actions within 15 days of receipt of certificate(s) of security from the depository participant for the purpose of dematerialization:
The securities comprised in the certificate(s) Dematerialized, are listed on the stock exchange or exchanges where the earlier issued securities are listed.
Mutilated and canceled the certificate of security forwarded by the participants.
Substituted the name of the depository as the registered owner in our records.
Thanking You,
Yours faithfully,
For Integrated Registry Management Services Private Limited
