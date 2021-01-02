Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited    506820   INE203A01020

ASTRAZENECA PHARMA INDIA LIMITED

(506820)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AstraZeneca Pharma India : India likely to approve two-dose regimen for COVID vaccines, 4 weeks apart - sources

01/02/2021 | 01:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW DELHI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - India's drugs regulator is likely to approve administering two doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine and another locally-developed one by Bharat Biotech, each four weeks apart, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

Experts at India's Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) have already approved the vaccines and a final decision is expected to be announced by the agency's chief at a news conference scheduled on Sunday.

Calls to CDSCO were unanswered outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar and Krishna N. Das; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PHARMA INDIA LIMITED -0.39% 4603.65 End-of-day quote.-0.39%
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.78% 7343 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about ASTRAZENECA PHARMA INDIA LIMITED
01:41pTIMELINE-India's coronavirus vaccine approved by drugs experts
RE
01:18pASTRAZENECA PHARMA INDIA : India likely to approve two-dose regimen for COVID va..
RE
05:12aIndia's drugs experts approve AstraZeneca, local COVID vaccines
RE
2020Indian shares close at record high for third day
RE
2020ASTRAZENECA PHARMA INDIA : Gets Clearance to Import, Market Asthma Medication in..
MT
2020Serum likely to supply COVID-19 vaccine at over $3 a dose to Indian govt. - B..
RE
2020AstraZenca Pharma India Signs MoU with Research Society for Study of Diabetes..
MT
2020India's Serum says made 40 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, to m..
RE
2020FACTBOX : Scientists, drugmakers and traders react to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vac..
RE
2020ASTRAZENECA PHARMA INDIA : Serum Institute says India trials of COVID-19 vaccine..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 18 127 M 248 M 248 M
Net income 2021 2 398 M 32,8 M 32,8 M
Net Debt 2021 11 745 M 161 M 161 M
P/E ratio 2021 2 516x
Yield 2021 0,06%
Capitalization 115 B 1 575 M 1 574 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,00x
EV / Sales 2022 6,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,3%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PHARMA INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PHARMA INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 4 603,65 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gagan Singh Bedi Managing Director & Executive Director
Narayan Keelveedhi Seshadri Non-Executive Chairman
Rajesh Marwaha Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Revathy Ashok Independent Non-Executive Director
Kimsuka Narsimhan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PHARMA INDIA LIMITED-0.39%1 575
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.00%414 310
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.00%298 507
NOVARTIS AG0.00%214 932
MERCK & CO., INC.0.00%206 957
PFIZER INC.0.00%204 605
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ