AstraZeneca Pharma India : India likely to approve two-dose regimen for COVID vaccines, 4 weeks apart - sources

NEW DELHI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - India's drugs regulator is
likely to approve administering two doses of the
AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine and another locally-developed
one by Bharat Biotech, each four weeks apart, two sources with
knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Saturday.
Experts at India's Central Drugs Standards Control
Organisation (CDSCO) have already approved the vaccines and a
final decision is expected to be announced by the agency's chief
at a news conference scheduled on Sunday.
Calls to CDSCO were unanswered outside regular business
hours.
