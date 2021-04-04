AstraZeneca : Emergent gets $23 mln additional order for vaccine production

April 4 (Reuters) - Emergent BioSolutions Inc said
late on Sunday that a key U.S. agency has increased an order,
related to the manufacturing of Johnson & Johnson's
COVID-19 vaccine, by $23 million.
The amount will be used to purchase biologics equipment
specific to J&J's vaccine and support the potential
manufacturing expansion at the company's Baltimore Bayview
facility, the company said in a statement.
Emergent also said that it will agree to a mutual ramp down
of manufacturing of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine
bulk drug substance.
(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)