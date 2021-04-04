Log in
ASTRAZENECA PLC

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AstraZeneca : Emergent gets $23 mln additional order for vaccine production

04/04/2021 | 10:54pm EDT
April 4 (Reuters) - Emergent BioSolutions Inc said late on Sunday that a key U.S. agency has increased an order, related to the manufacturing of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, by $23 million.

The amount will be used to purchase biologics equipment specific to J&J's vaccine and support the potential manufacturing expansion at the company's Baltimore Bayview facility, the company said in a statement.

Emergent also said that it will agree to a mutual ramp down of manufacturing of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine bulk drug substance. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 789 M - -
Net income 2021 4 576 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 526 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,6x
Yield 2021 2,87%
Capitalization 130 B 130 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,60x
EV / Sales 2022 4,01x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 130,45 $
Last Close Price 99,21 $
Spread / Highest target 67,3%
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC-2.08%130 178
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.46%428 684
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.17%279 246
PFIZER, INC.-1.39%202 487
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.76%195 062
NOVARTIS AG-2.99%194 306
