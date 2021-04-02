AstraZeneca : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

April 2 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the
coronavirus right now:
Australia probes AstraZeneca blood clot case
Australia is investigating whether a blood clotting case
recorded on Friday is related to the AstraZeneca coronavirus
vaccine, a health official said, raising concern in a nation
where most people are expected to receive the drugmaker's shot.
British regulators on Thursday said they have identified 30
cases of rare blood clot events after the use of the AstraZeneca
vaccine, 25 more than previously reported.
Germany's vaccine commission recommended on Thursday that
people under 60-years old who have had a first shot of
AstraZeneca's vaccine should receive a different product for
their second dose.
The United States may not need AstraZeneca's vaccine, even
if it wins U.S. regulatory approval, Anthony Fauci, the nation's
top infectious disease doctor, told Reuters on Thursday.
Moderna gets nod to speed up vaccine output
The U.S. drug regulator gave Moderna clearance to speed up
output of its vaccine by letting it fill a single vial with up
to 15 doses, with the United States banking on rapid
immunisation to stem the spread of the virus.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also authorised
vaccinators to extract a maximum of 11 doses from the current
vials, instead of the ten previously permitted.
However, the regulator also warned that without proper
syringes and needles it may not be possible to extract more than
13 doses from Moderna's 15-dose vials, and more than 10 doses
from the current vials
India reports six-month high of daily infections
India reported 81,466 new infections on Friday, the highest
daily number in six months, as several states were hit by a
second wave of the coronavirus.
Health ministry data showed the total number of cases surged
to 12.3 million, making India the third-most hit country from
the virus after the United States and Brazil. The number of
dead rose by 469 to 163,396.
Merkel appeals to Germans to stay home for Easter
Chancellor Angela Merkel appealed to Germans on Thursday to
stay at home over Easter and meet fewer people to help curb a
third wave of the pandemic, as the capital Berlin announced a
nighttime ban on gatherings from Friday.
"It should be a quiet Easter, with those closest to you,
with very reduced contact. I urge you to refrain from all
non-essential travel," Merkel said in a video message.
Opposition grows against UK vaccine passports
More than 70 British lawmakers have signalled their
opposition to the introduction of so-called vaccine passports
that the government is considering bringing in to help to open
the economy as it starts lifting lockdown restrictions.
The government is reviewing the idea of asking people to
show proof of a vaccination to access crowded spaces such as
pubs or sports events, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson having
already said that a certificate is likely to be needed for
international travel.
