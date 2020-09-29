Log in
05:01aASTRAZENECA : Berenberg gives a Buy rating
MD
04:24aASTRAZENECA : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02:00aRussian scientist behind COVID-19 vaccine defends 'wartime' roll-out
RE
ASTRAZENECA : Berenberg gives a Buy rating

09/29/2020 | 05:01am EDT

Berenberg increases his rating from Neutral to Buy. The target price remains set at GBX 10500.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 694 M - -
Net income 2020 3 079 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 082 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 50,7x
Yield 2020 2,57%
Capitalization 144 B 144 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,87x
EV / Sales 2021 5,15x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 117,99 $
Last Close Price 109,54 $
Spread / Highest target 41,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC11.86%143 516
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.85%383 497
ROCHE HOLDING AG5.40%304 339
MERCK & CO., INC.-9.00%209 750
PFIZER, INC.-7.99%200 326
NOVARTIS AG-12.61%190 402
