Summary
AZN
GB0009895292
ASTRAZENECA PLC
(AZN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
10:32:23 2023-04-05 am EDT
11577.00
GBX
+2.96%
10:23a
ASTRAZENECA : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
10:06a
Lynparza and Imfinzi combination improved progression-free survival in newly diagnosed patients with advanced ovarian cancer without tumour BRCA mutations in DUO-O Phase III trial
AQ
09:50a
UK court orders GSK to pay AstraZeneca royalties on total sales of Zejula
RE
ASTRAZENECA : Buy rating from JP Morgan
04/05/2023 | 10:23am EDT
JP Morgan is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at GBX 13500.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
45 886 M
-
-
Net income 2023
7 323 M
-
-
Net Debt 2023
20 490 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
30,9x
Yield 2023
2,16%
Capitalization
218 B
218 B
-
EV / Sales 2023
5,19x
EV / Sales 2024
4,62x
Nbr of Employees
83 500
Free-Float
96,4%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
140,47 $
Average target price
158,44 $
Spread / Average Target
12,8%
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson
Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos
EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng
Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC
0.23%
217 713
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
-10.28%
414 229
NOVO NORDISK A/S
15.61%
358 792
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
-3.07%
319 831
ABBVIE INC.
-1.13%
281 875
MERCK & CO., INC.
-1.91%
276 275
