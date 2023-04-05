Advanced search
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:32:23 2023-04-05 am EDT
11577.00 GBX   +2.96%
ASTRAZENECA : Buy rating from JP Morgan

04/05/2023 | 10:23am EDT
JP Morgan is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at GBX 13500.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
10:23aASTRAZENECA : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
10:06aLynparza and Imfinzi combination improved progression-free survival in newly diagnosed ..
AQ
09:50aUK court orders GSK to pay AstraZeneca royalties on total sales of Zejula
RE
09:26aSector Update: Health Care Stocks Steady Premarket Wednesday
MT
08:45aEconomic Data, Recession Fears in Focus as Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Mixed ..
MT
06:13aAstraZeneca Says Ovarian Cancer Combination Therapy Improved Progression-Free Survival ..
MT
05:03aSterling May Fall Vs Euro as BOE Rate Rise Bets Overdone
DJ
04:40aFTSE 100 Rises as Utilities Gain; RS Group Falls
DJ
04:14aAstraZeneca receives positive interim trial results for Imfinzi drug
AN
02:28aAstraZeneca's Lynparza, Imfinzi Ovarian Cancer Treatment Met Primary Endpoint in Phase ..
DJ
Analyst Recommendations on ASTRAZENECA PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 45 886 M - -
Net income 2023 7 323 M - -
Net Debt 2023 20 490 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 30,9x
Yield 2023 2,16%
Capitalization 218 B 218 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,19x
EV / Sales 2024 4,62x
Nbr of Employees 83 500
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 140,47 $
Average target price 158,44 $
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC0.23%217 713
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-10.28%414 229
NOVO NORDISK A/S15.61%358 792
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-3.07%319 831
ABBVIE INC.-1.13%281 875
MERCK & CO., INC.-1.91%276 275
