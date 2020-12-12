Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ASTRAZENECA CEO SAYS NO COMPETITIVE BIDDER WAS INVOLVED, DEAL IS RESULT OF EXCLUSIVE TALKS

12/12/2020 | 08:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASTRAZENECA CEO SAYS NO COMPETITIVE BIDDER WAS INVOLVED, DEAL IS RESULT OF EXCLUSIVE TALKS


© Reuters 2020
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
10:14aALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : AstraZeneca to buy Alexion for $39 billion to expand i..
RE
09:43aAstraZeneca Agrees to Buy Alexion for $39 Billion -- 3rd Update
DJ
09:26aASTRAZENECA : Agrees to Buy Alexion for $39 Billion -- 2nd Update
DJ
09:06aASTRAZENECA : buying drug developer Alexion for $39 billion
AQ
08:43aASTRAZENECA : Agrees to Buy Alexion for $39 Billion -- Update
DJ
08:33aAstraZeneca to buy Alexion for $39 bln to expand in immunology
RE
08:27aASTRAZENECA : Agrees to Buy Alexion for $39 Billion
DJ
12/11Pfizer, BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine Is Authorized -2-
DJ
12/11Pfizer, BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine Is Authorized in the U.S. -- 2nd Update
DJ
12/11Pfizer, BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine Is Authorized in the U.S. -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 439 M - -
Net income 2020 2 988 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 178 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 45,5x
Yield 2020 2,61%
Capitalization 142 B 142 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,86x
EV / Sales 2021 5,08x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 123,12 $
Last Close Price 107,95 $
Spread / Highest target 48,3%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC7.27%141 591
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.85%402 647
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.66%293 415
PFIZER INC.10.78%228 561
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.79%209 892
NOVARTIS AG-11.25%208 327
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ