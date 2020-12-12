Log in
ASTRAZENECA PLC
(AZN)
Report
12/11 11:35:31 am
12/11 11:35:31 am
8160
GBX
+0.70%
10:14a
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS
: AstraZeneca to buy Alexion for $39 billion to expand in immunology
RE
09:43a
AstraZeneca Agrees to Buy Alexion for $39 Billion -- 3rd Update
DJ
09:26a
ASTRAZENECA
: Agrees to Buy Alexion for $39 Billion -- 2nd Update
DJ
ASTRAZENECA CEO SAYS NO COMPETITIVE BIDDER WAS INVOLVED, DEAL IS RESULT OF EXCLUSIVE TALKS
12/12/2020 | 08:34am EST
12/12/2020 | 08:34am EST
ASTRAZENECA CEO SAYS NO COMPETITIVE BIDDER WAS INVOLVED, DEAL IS RESULT OF EXCLUSIVE TALKS
© Reuters 2020
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020
26 439 M
-
-
Net income 2020
2 988 M
-
-
Net Debt 2020
13 178 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
45,5x
Yield 2020
2,61%
Capitalization
142 B
142 B
-
EV / Sales 2020
5,86x
EV / Sales 2021
5,08x
Nbr of Employees
70 600
Free-Float
95,7%
More Financials
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
26
Average target price
123,12 $
Last Close Price
107,95 $
Spread / Highest target
48,3%
Spread / Average Target
14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target
-38,9%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Pascal Soriot
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson
Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng
Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos
EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC
7.27%
141 591
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
4.85%
402 647
ROCHE HOLDING AG
-2.66%
293 415
PFIZER INC.
10.78%
228 561
MERCK & CO., INC.
-8.79%
209 892
NOVARTIS AG
-11.25%
208 327
More Results
