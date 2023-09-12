ASTRAZENECA : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
Today at 06:52 am
Deutsche Bank confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral. The target price is unchanged at GBX 11000.
|Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 07:01:23 2023-09-12 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|10699.00 GBX
|+1.88%
|-0.48%
|-4.76%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-4.76%
|204 B $
|+7.60%
|205 B $
|-33.76%
|192 B $
|-11.82%
|230 B $
|-7.78%
|263 B $
|-0.35%
|140 B $
|+13.96%
|137 B $
|-2.12%
|276 B $
|-15.48%
|127 B $
|-10.26%
|95 993 M $