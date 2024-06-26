AstraZeneca PLC is one of the world's leading pharmaceutical groups. Net sales break down by source of income as follows: - product sales (95.6%). Net sales break down by treatment area between oncology (39.2%), cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases (24.2%), respiratory and autoimmune diseases (13.9%), and other (22.7%; inflammatory diseases, neurological diseases, gastrointestinal and infectious diseases); - collaboration revenue (4.4%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (7.4%), Europe (21.2%), America (45.3%) and Africa-Asia-Australia (26.1%).

Sector Pharmaceuticals