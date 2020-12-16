Log in
ASTRAZENECA PLC

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ASTRAZENECA : Gets a Sell rating from DZ Bank

12/16/2020
Elmar Kraus from DZ Bank retains his negative opinion on the stock with a Sell rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 444 M - -
Net income 2020 3 036 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 171 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 41,2x
Yield 2020 2,79%
Capitalization 132 B 133 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,51x
EV / Sales 2021 4,77x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 122,65 $
Last Close Price 100,89 $
Spread / Highest target 58,7%
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC-1.34%132 374
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.22%396 382
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.46%292 380
PFIZER INC.4.28%215 166
NOVARTIS AG-13.30%204 441
MERCK & CO., INC.-11.51%203 617
