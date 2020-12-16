Log in
>
Equities
>
London Stock Exchange
>
AstraZeneca PLC
AZN
GB0009895292
ASTRAZENECA PLC
(AZN)
Report
Real-time Estimate CHI-X -
12/16 11:30:00 am
7644
GBX
+1.85%
02:14p
ASTRAZENECA
: Gets a Sell rating from DZ Bank
MD
12:09p
Chile Approves Use of Pfizer's Covid-19 Vaccine
DJ
11:37a
SINOVAC BIOTECH
: Chilean health regulator approves Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for emergency use
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Analyst Recommendations
ASTRAZENECA : Gets a Sell rating from DZ Bank
12/16/2020 | 02:14pm EST
Elmar Kraus from DZ Bank retains his negative opinion on the stock with a Sell rating.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020
26 444 M
-
-
Net income 2020
3 036 M
-
-
Net Debt 2020
13 171 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
41,2x
Yield 2020
2,79%
Capitalization
132 B
133 B
-
EV / Sales 2020
5,51x
EV / Sales 2021
4,77x
Nbr of Employees
70 600
Free-Float
95,7%
More Financials
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
24
Average target price
122,65 $
Last Close Price
100,89 $
Spread / Highest target
58,7%
Spread / Average Target
21,6%
Spread / Lowest Target
-34,6%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Name
Title
Pascal Soriot
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson
Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng
Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos
EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC
-1.34%
132 374
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
3.22%
396 382
ROCHE HOLDING AG
-3.46%
292 380
PFIZER INC.
4.28%
215 166
NOVARTIS AG
-13.30%
204 441
MERCK & CO., INC.
-11.51%
203 617
More Results
