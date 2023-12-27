ASTRAZENECA : UBS keeps its Buy rating
December 27, 2023 at 02:50 am EST
Share
UBS analyst Colin White maintains his Buy rating on the stock. The target price is unchanged and still at GBX 13000.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|10,532 GBX
|+0.92%
|+0.29%
|-6.28%
|09:08am
|AstraZeneca: agreement to acquire Gracell
|CF
|08:54am
|AstraZeneca buys Gracell Biotech; COPL CEO resigns
|AN
|AstraZeneca: agreement to acquire Gracell
|CF
|AstraZeneca buys Gracell Biotech; COPL CEO resigns
|AN
|ASTRAZENECA : UBS keeps its Buy rating
|ZD
|EMEA Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Higher to Start Last Trading Week of Year
|DJ
|AstraZeneca Strikes $1.2 Billion Deal to Buy Gracell Biotechnologies
|MT
|News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day
|DJ
|Wall Street ends higher in final stretch of 2023
|RE
|Health Care Up as Deal Activity Continues -- Health Care Roundup
|DJ
|Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Stronger Late Afternoon
|MT
|Wall Street gains on final stretch of 2023, rate cuts in view
|RE
|Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Steady Tuesday Afternoon
|MT
|Wall Street rises as rate-cut bets strengthen
|RE
|Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed Premarket Tuesday
|MT
|Investors Encouraged by Increased Consumer Spending, Futures Rise Pre-Bell
|MT
|Expected Rate Cuts Continue to Buoy Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Pre-Bell Tuesday
|MT
|US Stock Futures Up Slightly in Light Trading Ahead of Reports on Economy and Housing Prices
|MT
|Top Premarket Gainers
|MT
|Stocks Incline Pre-Bell as Traders Start Last Week of 2023 on Positive Note
|MT
|Gracell ADSs Take Flight Premarket on $1.2 Billion Takeover by AstraZeneca
|DJ
|Wall Street Futures Up as Investors Turn to Gold in Early Trading
|MT
|Futures edge higher amid strengthening rate cut bets
|RE
|AstraZeneca Strikes $1.2 Billion Deal to Buy Gracell Biotechnologies
|MT
|AstraZeneca to buy China-based Gracell Biotechnologies in $1.2 bln deal
|RE
|AstraZeneca Agrees to Acquire Gracell Biotechnologies for Up to $1.2 Billion
|MT
|AstraZeneca to Buy Gracell Biotechnologies for $1.2 Billion
|DJ
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-6.92%
|206 B $
|+55.99%
|513 B $
|+47.12%
|459 B $
|-11.61%
|376 B $
|-4.33%
|273 B $
|-2.99%
|273 B $
|-15.90%
|230 B $
|+1.50%
|204 B $
|-44.56%
|160 B $
|+8.09%
|152 B $