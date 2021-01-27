Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AZN EQUITY ALERT: Labaton Sucharow Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against AstraZeneca PLC – NASDAQ: AZN

01/27/2021 | 11:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Labaton Sucharow, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) between May 21, 2020 and November 20, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for AstraZeneca investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) initial clinical trials for AZD1222, the Company’s coronavirus vaccine hopeful, had suffered from a critical manufacturing error, resulting in a substantial number of trial participants receiving half the designed dosage; (2) clinical trials for AZD1222 consisted of a patchwork of disparate patient subgroups, each with subtly different treatments, undermining the validity and import of the conclusions that could be drawn from the clinical data across these disparate patient populations; (3) certain clinical trial participants for AZD1222 had not received a second dose at the designated time points, but rather received the second dose up to several weeks after the dose had been scheduled to be delivered according to the original trial design; (4) AstraZeneca had failed to include a substantial number of patients over 55 years of age in its clinical trials for AZD1222, despite this patient population being particularly vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19 and thus a high priority target market for the drug; (5) AstraZeneca’s clinical trials for AZD1222 had been hamstrung by widespread flaws in design, errors in execution, and a failure to properly coordinate and communicate with regulatory authorities and the general public; (6) as a result of the foregoing, the clinical trials for AZD1222 had not been conducted in accordance with industry best practices and acceptable standards and the data and conclusions that could be derived from the clinical trials was of limited utility; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, AZD1222 was unlikely to be approved for commercial use in the United States in the short term, one of the largest potential markets for the drug.

If you currently own shares of AstraZeneca and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at dschwartz@labaton.com

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world’s leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at http://www.labaton.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
11:39aAZN EQUITY ALERT : Labaton Sucharow Announces Filing of Securities Class Action ..
BU
10:40aFrance's Sanofi to help rival Pfizer-BioNTech make vaccines
AQ
10:39aASTRAZENECA : Tensions rise as AstraZeneca, EU hold vaccine delivery talks
AQ
10:38aASTRAZENECA : uspicious package' evacuates COVID-19 vaccine plant in Wales
AQ
10:31aAZN EQUITY ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action La..
BU
09:42aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Boeing, Microsoft, AMD
09:23aASTRAZENECA : Battling COVID-19, South Africa prepares for first vaccines
AQ
08:41aTHE LATEST : AstraZeneca, EU to hold vaccine delivery talks
AQ
08:36aASTRAZENECA : Vaccine Manufacturing Plant Evacuated Over Suspicious Package
MT
07:21aAstraZeneca to ask Japan's JCR Pharmaceutical to produce COVID-19 vaccine - N..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 379 M - -
Net income 2020 2 956 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 464 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 43,7x
Yield 2020 2,58%
Capitalization 143 B 143 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,95x
EV / Sales 2021 5,10x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 127,03 $
Last Close Price 109,27 $
Spread / Highest target 43,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC8.57%143 360
JOHNSON & JOHNSON8.32%448 796
ROCHE HOLDING AG4.51%312 213
NOVARTIS AG0.81%214 457
PFIZER INC.1.36%207 384
MERCK & CO., INC.-1.89%203 035
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ