  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AstraZeneca PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amsterdam's Odyssey buys BenevolentAI in Europe's biggest SPAC deal

12/06/2021 | 09:57am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - Amsterdam-listed blank check company Odyssey has agreed to buy pharmaceutical company BenevolentAI, in the biggest acquisition by a European special purpose acquisition vehicle (SPACs) to date.

The 300 million euro ($338.79 million) Amsterdam-listed SPAC, backed by the founders of M&A advisory Zaoui & Co and the former head of Natixis Investment Managers, values UK-based BenevolentAI at up to 1.5 billion euros after the transaction. The net transaction value is 390 million euros.

Odyssey will raise an additional 135 million euros to pay for the deal and cover transaction fees. The money is being raised from investors including Singapore's state investor Temasek and pharma giant AstraZeneca.

The merger represents the largest ever European SPAC merger and one of Amsterdam's biggest biotech listings, according to a statement by the companies.

Blank cheque vehicles allow companies to obtain a stock market listing without going through the process of an initial public offering (IPO).

Several SPACs have listed in Amsterdam, potentially boosting the Dutch capital's credentials as a hub for fast-growing companies. To date, London has only played host to one major SPAC in 2021, after recently updating its rules to make it easier for such listings.

BenevolentAI is a clinical-stage "artificial intelligence" (AI) drug discovery company that says it combines advanced AI and machine learning with science to develop medicines.

The deal will give Benevolent up to $400 million in capital which it intends to use to invest in its technology platform and scale up its clinical pipeline.

($1 = 0.8855 euros)

(Reporting by Emma-Victoria Farr; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

By Emma-Victoria Farr and Abhinav Ramnarayan


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 2.08% 8369.1935 Delayed Quote.14.16%
SANOFI 0.67% 84.44 Real-time Quote.6.44%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 35 919 M - -
Net income 2021 3 423 M - -
Net Debt 2021 25 253 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,9x
Yield 2021 2,60%
Capitalization 168 B 168 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,38x
EV / Sales 2022 4,40x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 96,4%
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC11.84%167 779
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.27%419 583
ROCHE HOLDING AG17.62%341 364
PFIZER, INC.44.09%304 610
NOVO NORDISK A/S64.51%244 010
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY47.55%222 641