As COVID-19 cases edge up, Taiwan unveils mass vaccination plan

TAIPEI, June 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan reported a rise in
domestic coronavirus infections on Wednesday after six days of
falls, and unveiled details of a mass vaccination plan that aims
to eventually cover 1.7 million people a week.
After months of relative safety, Taiwan is battling a spike
in community infections, placing curbs on gatherings and
ordering entertainment venues closed, while urging people to
stay at home as much as possible.
Announcing 549 new infections, including 177 added to recent
days' tallies in reflection of delays in reporting positive
tests, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said the trend was
stable, although it was not falling.
Cases rose rapidly in the past 24 hours in the capital,
Taipei, and a neighbouring city, where infections are heavily
concentrated, he added.
"It looks like it's not falling, and is sometimes still
going up," Chen said. "As much as possible don't go out and wear
a mask."
Wednesday's infections were up from Tuesday's figure of 327
domestic cases.
The economic ministry set limits on the numbers of visitors
to wet markets, amid concerns that the shops of food and
vegetable vendors could become virus hot spots.
Taiwan has vaccinated just about 3% of its 23.5 million
people, but has millions of shots on order and has begun
preparing for a mass vaccination programme.
Chen said he did not know which further vaccines might
arrive before the end of the month, but warned a global supply
shortage could be a concern.
Authorities plan eventually to be able to vaccinate up to
1.7 million people a week, and are working to build a simple
booking system with lots of vaccination sites, said Chuang
Jen-hsiang, an official of the Taiwan Centres for Disease
Control.
So far, Taiwan has received only the Moderna Inc
and AstraZeneca Plc vaccines. It has blamed China, which
claims Taiwan as its own territory, for blocking a deal for
BioNTech SE doses. Beijing denies the charges.
Taiwan has reported 9,389 cases since the pandemic began,
including 149 deaths.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee; Editing by Himani
Sarkar and Clarence Fernandez)