Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AstraZeneca PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Asian equities see foreign outflows in June as virus woes weigh

07/06/2021 | 04:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An investor sits in front of a board showing stock information at a brokerage office

(Reuters) - Foreigners turned net sellers of Asian equities in June for a second consecutive month, as growing inflationary pressure and a spike in coronavirus cases in the region tempered risk appetite.

Cross-border investors sold a combined net total of $725 million worth of equities last month in South Korea, Taiwan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, and India, data from stock exchanges showed.

That took the tally to $24.6 billion outflows in the first half of the year, compared with total inflows of $21.6 billion in the second half of last year.

Asian equities have lagged behind the U.S. and European equities' rally this year, undermined by a spike in COVID-19 infections and as inflation levels raised concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve might hike its interest rates earlier than expected.

Foreign investments in Asian equities

The shift in flows this year doesn't suggest a dent in earnings recovery hopes for the region, Herald van der Linde, head of Asia equity strategy at HSBC, said.

"We have seen stronger and higher bond yields weigh on Asian equities. That led to a rotation from Asian equities into developed market equities," he said.

Taiwan and South Korea led the outflows last month, facing net sales of $2 billion and $795 million, respectively.

Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines also witnessed outflows.

South Korea has seen a spike in coronavirus cases, fuelled by the highly contagious Delta variant, while Thailand is also going through a prolonged virus outbreak.

On the other hand, Indian equities secured $2.4 billion worth of foreign money in June, after facing outflows in the previous two months.

Goldman Sachs said Asian equities are trading at a nearly 30% discount vs the United States, and a consolidation in U.S. equities could prompt flows to move into non-U.S. equities including Asia.

"Asian markets remain fundamentally strong, and any outflows are more about re-balancing than anything else," Paul Sandhu, head of multi-asset quant solutions at BNP Paribas Asset Management, said.

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.06% 8681 Delayed Quote.18.49%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.75% 420 Delayed Quote.11.68%
LINDE INDIA LIMITED -0.75% 1726.7 End-of-day quote.77.76%
LT GROUP, INC. 0.00% 12.82 End-of-day quote.-2.14%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 1.46% 713.896 Real-time Quote.17.09%
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
04:49aAsian equities see foreign outflows in June as virus woes weigh
RE
03:18aASTRAZENECA  : Japan to donate more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan
AQ
02:19aASTRAZENECA  : European Commission OKs AstraZeneca's $39 Billion Alexion Takeove..
MT
01:33aASTRAZENECA  : Japan to Supply AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine to Asian Neighbors
MT
12:02aMODERNA  : Japan to ship millions more COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan, Asian neighb..
RE
07/05ASTRAZENECA  : Japan says to ship 1.1 mln more AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to ..
RE
07/05ASTRAZENECA  : Japan says to ship 1.3 mln more AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to ..
RE
07/05ASTRAZENECA  : ARCeleration
AQ
07/05THE LATEST : Germany looks to increase vaccine rates
AQ
07/05PANACEA BIOTEC  : India's Panacea Biotec jumps 9% on manufacturing licence for S..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 31 082 M - -
Net income 2021 4 619 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 754 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 38,0x
Yield 2021 2,37%
Capitalization 158 B 158 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,42x
EV / Sales 2022 4,69x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 120,23 $
Average target price 132,04 $
Spread / Average Target 9,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC18.49%155 197
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.37%432 430
ROCHE HOLDING AG13.12%325 975
PFIZER INC.7.93%218 198
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY38.57%209 276
NOVARTIS AG1.04%207 246