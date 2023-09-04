AstraZeneca PLC - Cambridge-based pharmaceutical maker - Astra's Calquence is approved in China for treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukaemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma in adult patients who have received at least one prior therapy. The National Medical Products Administration approves Calquence, whose generic name is acalabrutinib, based on two different trials, including one in China. Astra notes that CLL is the most prevalent type of adult leukaemia around the world and represents about 6.4% of B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma patients in China. Calquence already is approved for treatment of CLL and SLL in the US and Japan and is approved for CLL in the EU.

Current stock price: 10,786.00 pence, up 0.8% in London on Monday

12-month change: up 1.3%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.