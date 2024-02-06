AstraZeneca: $300 million invested in the USA

AstraZeneca announced on Tuesday that it plans to invest $300 million in the construction of a new facility in Rockville, Maryland, to be entirely dedicated to gene therapies.



This project, which should lead to the creation of over 150 skilled jobs, should enable the pharmaceutical company to complete the numerous cancer clinical trials it is currently conducting with its CAR-T cells.



The aim is also to provide the production capacity needed to bring these new-generation treatments to market, and even to use them in other therapeutic areas.



In a press release, AstraZeneca points out that it has invested heavily in the field of gene therapy recently, whether through its collaborations with Quell therapeutics, AbelZeta, Cellectis or via the acquisition of Neogene Therapeutics.



AstraZeneca shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange rose by 1.1% following this announcement.



