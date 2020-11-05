AstraZeneca : 3Q Net Profit Surged; Backs 2020 Guidance

By Adria Calatayud



AstraZeneca PLC said Thursday that third-quarter net profit more than doubled, but core earnings and revenue were slightly below analysts' expectations, and it reiterated its guidance for 2020.

The British pharmaceutical giant said net profit for the quarter was $648 million compared with $299 million for the same period last year.

Core earnings per share, a closely-watched measure that strips out exceptional items, fell to $0.94, against expectations of $1.01, according to a consensus provided by FactSet and based on estimates by eight analysts.

Total revenue climbed 2.7% to $6.58 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $6.61 billion, according to a FactSet-provided consensus based on estimates by 11 analysts.

AstraZeneca said it is on track to meet its full-year guidance. The company said it continues to expect total revenue to grow by between a high single digit and a low double digit percentage, and core EPS to increase by a mid to high-teens percentage. However, it recognized risks and uncertainties arising from the pandemic.

