ASTRAZENECA PLC

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AstraZeneca : 3Q Net Profit Surged; Backs 2020 Guidance

11/05/2020 | 02:35am EST

By Adria Calatayud

AstraZeneca PLC said Thursday that third-quarter net profit more than doubled, but core earnings and revenue were slightly below analysts' expectations, and it reiterated its guidance for 2020.

The British pharmaceutical giant said net profit for the quarter was $648 million compared with $299 million for the same period last year.

Core earnings per share, a closely-watched measure that strips out exceptional items, fell to $0.94, against expectations of $1.01, according to a consensus provided by FactSet and based on estimates by eight analysts.

Total revenue climbed 2.7% to $6.58 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $6.61 billion, according to a FactSet-provided consensus based on estimates by 11 analysts.

AstraZeneca said it is on track to meet its full-year guidance. The company said it continues to expect total revenue to grow by between a high single digit and a low double digit percentage, and core EPS to increase by a mid to high-teens percentage. However, it recognized risks and uncertainties arising from the pandemic.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-05-20 0234ET


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 668 M - -
Net income 2020 3 056 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 196 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 49,9x
Yield 2020 2,55%
Capitalization 145 B 145 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,93x
EV / Sales 2021 5,18x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 118,28 $
Last Close Price 110,36 $
Spread / Highest target 40,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC11.88%144 962
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-4.44%364 607
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.34%287 350
PFIZER INC.-4.72%201 103
MERCK & CO., INC.-11.36%194 549
NOVARTIS AG-19.03%185 528
