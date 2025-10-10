AstraZeneca announces a $4.5bn investment in its new manufacturing facility in Virginia.



This investment will support the manufacturing capacity for a broader range of medicines, including cancer treatments.



The new facility will be located at Rivanna Futures in Albemarle County. It is expected to create approximately 3,600 direct and indirect jobs.



Construction will begin immediately, and the facility is expected to be operational within the next four to five years.



Pascal Soriot, AstraZeneca's Chief Executive Officer, said: 'This new facility will create thousands of jobs and strengthen America's national security and health sovereignty.'