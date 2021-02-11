AstraZeneca : 4Q Earnings Rise With Most Metrics in Line, Sees Growth in 2021 -- Earnings Review

By Joe Hoppe

AstraZeneca PLC reported fourth-quarter and full-year results on Thursday. Here's what you need to know:

REVENUE: Revenue climbed 11% to $7.41 billion in the quarter, beating a consensus estimate of $7.12 billion, provided by Factset and based on 15 analyst forecasts. The FTSE 100 pharmaceutical giant has guided for revenue in 2021 rising by a low-teens percentage at constant exchange rates.

CORE EPS: Core earnings per share--a closely watched measure that strips out exceptional items--rose to $1.07 in the quarter, from $0.89 for the same period a year earlier. This slightly missed expectations of $1.10, according to a consensus provided by FactSet and based on estimates by 15 analysts. The company has guided for an increase in full-year core EPS at constant exchange rates to $5.00 in 2021, from $4.75 the previous year.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

COVID-19 VACCINE: AstraZeneca said it hopes to adapt its coronavirus vaccine to new variants if needed, and to shorten the time to reach production at scale to between six and nine months. Further clinical trial data is still being collected.

DIVIDEND: AstraZeneca declared a final dividend of $1.90 a share for the fourth quarter, bringing the full-year dividend for 2020 to $2.80 a share--in line with previous years and analyst expectations.

Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-11-21 0542ET