Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AstraZeneca : 4Q Earnings Rise With Most Metrics in Line, Sees Growth in 2021 -- Earnings Review

02/11/2021 | 05:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Joe Hoppe

AstraZeneca PLC reported fourth-quarter and full-year results on Thursday. Here's what you need to know:

REVENUE: Revenue climbed 11% to $7.41 billion in the quarter, beating a consensus estimate of $7.12 billion, provided by Factset and based on 15 analyst forecasts. The FTSE 100 pharmaceutical giant has guided for revenue in 2021 rising by a low-teens percentage at constant exchange rates.

CORE EPS: Core earnings per share--a closely watched measure that strips out exceptional items--rose to $1.07 in the quarter, from $0.89 for the same period a year earlier. This slightly missed expectations of $1.10, according to a consensus provided by FactSet and based on estimates by 15 analysts. The company has guided for an increase in full-year core EPS at constant exchange rates to $5.00 in 2021, from $4.75 the previous year.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

COVID-19 VACCINE: AstraZeneca said it hopes to adapt its coronavirus vaccine to new variants if needed, and to shorten the time to reach production at scale to between six and nine months. Further clinical trial data is still being collected.

DIVIDEND: AstraZeneca declared a final dividend of $1.90 a share for the fourth quarter, bringing the full-year dividend for 2020 to $2.80 a share--in line with previous years and analyst expectations.

Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-11-21 0542ET

All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
02/10ASTRAZENECA : Barclays gives a Buy rating
MD
02/10ASTRAZENECA : 4Q Earnings Rise With Most Metrics in Line, Sees Growth in 2021 --..
DJ
02/10ASTRAZENECA : Gets a Neutral rating from UBS
MD
02/10THE LATEST : Portugal starts giving firefighters vaccine jabs
AQ
02/10ASTRAZENECA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/10With all eyes on COVID-19 vaccine, rest of AstraZeneca sees profits rising
RE
02/10ASTRAZENECA : Posts Higher Profit, Revenue in Q4, Beats Market Estimates
MT
02/10COVID :  Using AstraZeneca vaccine is 'right thing to do' for everyone, says WHO..
AQ
02/10LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 gains on upbeat AstraZeneca results; Beverage m..
RE
02/10ASTRAZENECA : Full-year 2020 results clinical trials appendix
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 378 M - -
Net income 2020 2 964 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 468 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 40,1x
Yield 2020 2,81%
Capitalization 132 B 132 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,50x
EV / Sales 2021 4,70x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 127,32 $
Last Close Price 100,22 $
Spread / Highest target 56,8%
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC-1.05%131 699
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.99%439 134
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.55%300 093
NOVARTIS AG-2.34%207 141
PFIZER INC.-5.00%193 099
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.45%189 474
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ