US biotech Absci announced Monday that it has signed a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca to develop an antibody for oncology via an artificial intelligence platform.

Under the terms of the project, millions of protein-protein interactions will be studied to feed Absci's proprietary AI models, with the aim of discovering a drug candidate in the field of oncology.

Financially, the agreement includes an upfront payment, R&D funding and milestone payments, as well as royalties on future product sales.

