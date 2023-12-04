AstraZeneca: AI collaboration with Absci

December 04, 2023 at 10:45 am EST Share

US biotech Absci announced Monday that it has signed a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca to develop an antibody for oncology via an artificial intelligence platform.



Under the terms of the project, millions of protein-protein interactions will be studied to feed Absci's proprietary AI models, with the aim of discovering a drug candidate in the field of oncology.



Financially, the agreement includes an upfront payment, R&D funding and milestone payments, as well as royalties on future product sales.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.