AstraZeneca said it has entered an exclusive agreement with Eccogene, licensing the latter's ECC5004 product for treating conditions such as type-2 diabetes and obesity.

The Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical giant said Thursday that it will make an upfront payment of $185 million to Eccogene for ECC5004, and up to an additional $1.825 billion in future clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestones and tiered royalties on product net sales.

In return, AstraZeneca is granted exclusive global rights for the development and commercialization of Eccogene's ECC5004 small molecule GLP-1RA, except China, where Eccogene has the right to co-develop and co-commercialize the drug.

The product is an oral, once-daily glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonist, or GLP-1RA, for the treatment of obesity, type-2 diabetes and other cardiometabolic conditions.

Preliminary results from a Phase 1 clinical trial showed a strong efficacy and safety profile, with ECC5004 showing good tolerability, and encouraging glucose and body weight reduction across dose levels when compared to a placebo, AstraZeneca said.

