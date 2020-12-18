AstraZeneca : Airports advised to step up security efforts for COVID-19 vaccine cargo

MONTREAL, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Airports around the world are
being advised to step up security efforts to protect COVID-19
vaccine shipments amid police warnings of potential targeting
from criminal networks.
The recommendation from a global airports body comes as
pharmaceutical companies and airlines are carrying out the
largest logistical operation of its kind to distribute vaccines
designed to combat the global pandemic.
As part of a broader advisory bulletin on vaccine
distribution recently sent to members, Airports Council
International recommended affected airports liaise with local
authorities and conduct risk assessments on shipments given
potential threats.
The bulletin was posted Friday on the group's website, a
spokesman said.
"The sensitive nature of the vaccines, the high level of
demand there will be for obtaining them and the initial short
supply has the potential to generate some attention by persons
or groups with malicious intent," it said.
"Consideration should be given to increased protection of
these goods and/or the facilities that will house them. In many
cases, this requires coordination with local security
authorities."
The Interpol global police co-ordination agency recently
warned that organized criminal networks could be targeting
COVID-19 vaccines, possibly through the infiltration or
disruption of supply chains.
The bulletin also advised airports to consider safety
precautions given the use of large volumes of dry ice required
to meet the vaccines' ultra-cold requirements. The
transportation of dry ice is regulated as it is considered to be
a “dangerous good."
Discussions are underway at the United Nations aviation
agency to "increase the volume of dry ice that may be
transported in a single aircraft, provided strict protocols are
followed," it noted.
A vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and German partner
BioNTech SE has begun to be administered to people in
the United States and Britain and a second vaccine, from Moderna
Inc, is expected to win regulatory approval from the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration within days.
(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal
Editing by Alistair Bell)