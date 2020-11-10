Log in
ASTRAZENECA PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
AstraZeneca : Amgen Phase 3 Asthma Treatment Trial Meets Primary Endpoint -- Update

11/10/2020 | 07:32am EST

By Sabela Ojea and Colin Kellaher

AstraZeneca PLC and Amgen Inc. on Tuesday said a Phase 3 trial of tezepelumab, a potential treatment for patients with severe, uncontrolled asthma, met its key goals.

The companies said the study met its primary endpoint of statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in exacerbations in a broad population of patients with severe asthma.

The trial also met the primary endpoint in a group of patients with low levels of eosinophils, a type of white blood cell, the companies said, adding that tezepelumab was very well tolerated in patients with severe asthma.

U.K. pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and Amgen, a Thousand Oaks, Calif., biotechnology company, agreed in 2012 to collaborate on tezepelumab, which the companies said has the potential to treat a broad population of severe asthma patients regardless of their type of inflammation.

Under an update earlier this year to their collaboration, Amgen and AstraZeneca will continue to share costs and profits equally after payment by AstraZeneca of a mid-single-digit royalty to Amgen. AstraZeneca continues to lead development of the drug, while Amgen continues to lead manufacturing.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com and Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-20 0731ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMGEN INC. 1.44% 235 Delayed Quote.-2.52%
ASTRAZENECA PLC 3.17% 8577 Delayed Quote.9.12%
