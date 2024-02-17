AstraZeneca?s TAGRISSO® (osimertinib) with the addition of chemotherapy has been approved in the US for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated (EGFRm) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The approval following a Priority Review by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was based on the results from the FLAURA2 Phase III trial published in The New England Journal of Medicine. TAGRISSOwith the addition of chemotherapy reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 38% compared to TAGRISSO monotherapy which is the 1st-line global standard of care (hazard ratio [HR] 0.62; 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.49-0.79; p<0.0001).

Median progression-free survival (PFS) by investigator assessment was 25.5 months for patients treated with TAGRISSOplus chemotherapy, an 8.8-month improvement versus TAGRISSOmonotherapy (16.7 months). PFS results from blinded independent central review (BICR) were consistent with the results by investigator assessment, showing 29.4 months median PFS with TAGRISSO plus chemotherapy, a 9.5-month improvement over TAGRISSOmonotherapy (19.9 months) (HR 0.62; 95% CI 0.48-0.80; p=0.0002). While the overall survival (OS) results remained immature at the second interim analysis (41% maturity), no trend towards a detriment was observed (HR 0.75; 95% CI 0.57-0.97).

The trial continues to assess OS as a key secondary endpoint. The safety profile of TAGRISSO with the addition of chemotherapy was generally manageable and consistent with the established profiles of the individual medicines. Adverse event (AE) rates were higher in the TAGRISSO plus chemotherapy arm, driven by well-characterized chemotherapy-related AEs.

Discontinuation rates for TAGRISSO due to AEs were low in both arms of the trial (11% for TAGRISSOplus chemotherapy and 6% for monotherapy).