  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  AstraZeneca PLC
  News
  Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
AstraZeneca Antibody Combination Retains Neutralizing Activity Against Omicron in Studies

12/23/2021 | 08:09am EST
By Michael Dabaie

AstraZeneca PLC said its Evusheld antibody combination for the prevention of Covid-19 retains neutralization activity against the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant, according to new data from both University College Oxford in the U.K. and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

The findings were posted online on bioRxiv, a preprint server, AstraZeneca said.

Evusheld's Inhibitory Concentration 50, a measure of neutralizing potency of an antibody, was 273 ng/ml and 147 ng/ml in the Oxford and Washington University studies, respectively, the company said. The levels are within the range of neutralizing antibody titers found in individuals who have been previously infected with and recovered naturally from Covid-19, AstraZeneca said.

The data were generated from laboratory testing using actual live virus isolated from individuals who contracted the Omicron variant

AstraZeneca said Evusheld is one of only two antibody therapies authorized for use that showed neutralizing activity against Omicron and against all other variants of concern in these two studies.

The findings are in line with pseudovirus neutralizing data from independent investigators at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration unveiled Dec. 16.

That study was performed independently by investigators at the FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. The work was supported by U.S. government research funds.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-21 0809ET

