AstraZeneca : Australia COVID-19 hotspot reports lowest rise in cases in nearly two months

SYDNEY, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Victoria state -
epicentre of the nation's second wave of COVID-19 infections -
reported its lowest one-day rise in new cases in nearly two
months, buoying hopes a lockdown of nearly 5 million people has
contained spread of the virus.
Victoria said it detected 113 new cases in the past 24
hours, the lowest one-day rise since July 5. The state reported
149 infections on Wednesday.
Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said the results mean
officials are now plotting how to ease restrictions when the
stringent lockdown of Australia's second-most populous city
Melbourne is scheduled to end in September.
"Hopefully soon we'll see those numbers in double digits and
we can have ... a really clear discussion about what the back
end of September looks like," Andrews told reporters.
Strict lockdown measures have helped ease the daily rise of
coronavirus infections in Victoria after the state hit a one-day
high of more than 700 cases about three weeks ago.
New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, reported
nine COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, all locally acquired,
and Queensland said it detected two new infections.
Australia has now recorded nearly 25,500 COVID-19
infections. The death toll has risen to 572 after the death of
23 people in Victoria.
Neighbouring New Zealand on Thursday said it has allocated
extra funding of "hundreds of millions of dollars" to help
secure access to a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as one is available.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declined to specify the total
amount that will be spent on procuring a vaccine, citing
commercially sensitive reasons.
Last week, Australia signed a deal with British drugmaker
AstraZeneca to produce and distribute enough doses of a
potential coronavirus vaccine that Canberra plans to roll out
cost-free to its population of 25 million.
New Zealand reported seven COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
