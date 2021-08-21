AstraZeneca : Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record

MELBOURNE, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Australia will stick to its
lockdown strategy against the coronavirus until at least 70% of
its population is fully vaccinated, but after that it will have
to start living with the virus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison
said on Sunday.
The country set a record with 914 infections, its highest
daily figure, as the southern and eastern states of New South
Wales, Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory remain
under a strict lockdown.
"You can't live with lockdowns forever and at some point,
you need to make that gear change, and that is done at 70%,"
Morrison said in a television interview on the Australian
Broadcasting Corp's Insider program.
Lockdowns are a key element of the federal government's
strategy to rein in outbreaks until the 70% percent level is
reached, with borders being re-opened gradually when the figure
climbs to 80%..
But in a departure from the zero-COVID strategy adopted
since the pandemic began, Morrison said it was highly unlikely
for Australia to reach zero cases before curbs can be eased.
"Lockdowns are not a sustainable way to deal with the virus
and that's why we have to get to the 70% and 80% marks, so we
can start living with the virus," he added.
About 60% of the population of 25 million is now under
lockdown. Stay-at-home orders, often lasting for months, have
taxed the patience of many.
Police in the most populous state of New South Wales said
they handed out 940 fines in the past 24 hours for breaches of
public health orders, while media said several hundred people
gathered to protest Sunday curbs at the Queensland state border.
This follows hundreds of arrests made by police on Saturday
during anti-lockdown demonstrations in Sydney and Melbourne, the
capitals of the two most populous states, New South Wales and
Victoria, which are under a strict lockdown..
New South Wales saw 830 new infections on Sunday, despite
stepped-up efforts, and the Australian Capital Territory, home
to the capital, Canberra, had 19. Nationwide, the tally of
active cases stands at nearly 12,000.
The southeastern state of Victoria, in its sixth lockdown
since the start of the pandemic, recorded 65 locally acquired
cases on Sunday.
"We are throwing everything at this," said Martin Foley, the
state's health minister.
Just about 30% of Australians older than 16 have been fully
vaccinated, health ministry data showed on Saturday. This is
mainly because the Pfizer vaccine is in short supply and
the AstraZeneca vaccine provokes public unease.
Despite a third wave of infections from the Delta variant,
Australia's COVID-19 numbers are relatively low, with just under
44,000 cases and 981 deaths.
