O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da AstraZeneca PLC, código ISIN BRA1ZNBDR003, informa que foi aprovado em 28/07/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,465000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,7253 - 28/07/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 0,346264452 por BDR.
O Fator em USD foi estimado pela conversão do fator divulgado pela empresa em moeda local e poderá sofrer alteração. Caso haja qualquer atualização por parte do depositário nos EUA, será disponibilizado novo comunicado ao mercado.
O evento será pago no dia 15/09/2023, aos titulares de BDRs em 09/08/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 10/08/2023 até 11/08/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 0% de IR, 0,38% de IOF, 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3, bem como eventuais taxas deduzidas pelo emissor do ADR.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of
AstraZeneca PLC (Company), ISIN BRA1ZNBDR003, hereby informs that on 28/07/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,465000000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 4,7253 - 28/07/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,346264452 per BDR.
The USD Preliminary rate was estimated by the conversion of the dividend rate released by the company in it's local currency. In case that there is any update informed by the ADR Depositary in the U.S, a new Notice to the Market will be released.
The payment will be completed on 15/09/2023, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 09/08/2023.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 10/08/2023 to 11/08/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 0% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee, including other Depositary Services Fees deducted by the ADR Issuer.
