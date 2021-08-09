Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AstraZeneca PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AstraZeneca : BioNTech says has supplied more than 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses so far

08/09/2021 | 09:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - BioNTech and partner Pfizer have supplied more than one billion doses of their COVID-19 vaccine as per July 21, a bigger number than delivered by competitor AstraZeneca, the German biotech group said on Monday.

The supply tally, up from more than 700 million doses announced by the biotech firm in June, compares with AstraZeneca saying late last month that it and manufacturing partner Serum Institute of India had supplied a billion doses to 170 countries at the time.

Based on delivery contracts for over 2.2 billion doses so far, BioNTech said in a statement it expects to accrue 15.9 billion euros ($18.7 billion) in revenue from the vaccine this year, up from a May forecast of 12.4 billion euros.

That includes sales, milestone payments from partners and a share of gross profit in its partners' territories, the company added.

Pfizer late last month raised its forecast for its share of 2021 vaccine sales to $33.5 billion.

BioNTech added on Monday that it and Pfizer believe a third dose, following the established two-shot regimen, "has the potential to preserve the highest levels of protective efficacy against all currently tested variants, including Delta", underscoring similar remarks made by its partner.

Still, it reiterated plans to start testing a vaccine adjusted to the highly infectious Delta variant of the virus on humans this month, part of a "comprehensive strategy to address variants, should the need arise in the future".

($1 = 0.8509 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Caroline Copley, Douglas Busvine and Chizu Nomiyama)

By Ludwig Burger


© Reuters 2021
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
09:42aASTRAZENECA : BioNTech says has supplied more than 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine do..
RE
08:53aASTRAZENECA : Sell rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
08:29aTHE LATEST : Vaccine-maker BioNTech sees profits soar in Q2
AQ
06:21aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AMC, AMD, Greggs, Roku, Tesla...
05:30aASTRAZENECA : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05:20aASTRAZENECA : Says Enhertu Improved Survival in Breast Cancer Patients
MT
05:06aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Government of Liberia Rolls Out J&J Vaccines, Announces Arri..
AQ
04:52aASTRAZENECA : Obtains EU Approval for Forxiga in Patients With Chronic Kidney Di..
MT
03:35aCORONAVIRUS - MAURITIUS : COVID-19: Additional 38,400 Doses of AstraZeneca Vacci..
AQ
03:26aCORONAVIRUS : Kenya received a further 180,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASTRAZENECA PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 35 160 M - -
Net income 2021 5 179 M - -
Net Debt 2021 24 186 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,1x
Yield 2021 2,49%
Capitalization 175 B 175 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,67x
EV / Sales 2022 4,64x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 113,15 $
Average target price 134,00 $
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC11.37%175 237
JOHNSON & JOHNSON9.99%455 709
ROCHE HOLDING AG14.32%336 304
PFIZER, INC.22.44%252 288
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY56.03%238 830
NOVO NORDISK A/S46.94%227 315