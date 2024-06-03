ASCO 2024 Meet AZN Management Faculty biographies

Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer Pascal is Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer at AstraZeneca. He has been a member of the Board and CEO since October 2012. Pascal has a passion for science and medicine as well as a successful track record of managing change, executing strategy and leading a diverse organisation. Prior to AstraZeneca, Pascal served as COO of Roche's pharmaceuticals division from 2010 to 2012 and previously as CEO of Genentech where he led its successful merger with Roche. Pascal joined the pharmaceutical industry in 1986 and has worked in senior roles in numerous major companies around the world. He is a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and holds an MBA from HEC Paris. Pascal received a British knighthood for services to life sciences and leadership in the global response to the COVID pandemic in the Queen's Birthday Honours 2022. He is also on the board of the Sustainable Markets Initiative and champions the Health Systems Task Force which aims to accelerate the delivery of net zero, sustainable healthcare.

Dave Fredrickson Executive Vice President, Oncology Business Dave was appointed Executive Vice-President, Oncology Business Unit in October 2017 and is responsible for driving growth and maximising the global commercial performance of the AstraZeneca global Oncology portfolio. Previously, Dave served as President of AstraZeneca Japan and Vice-President, Specialty Care in the US. While in Japan, Dave also served as Vice Chairman of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations Japan and was a Director of the Japan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association. Before joining AstraZeneca, Dave worked at Roche/Genentech, where he served in several functions and leadership positions. Prior to this, Dave worked at the Monitor Group, now Monitor Deloitte Group, a global strategy consultancy. Dave is a graduate of Georgetown University in Washington DC.

Susan Galbraith Executive Vice President, Oncology R&D Susan was appointed as Executive Vice President, Oncology Research & Development in July 2021, with responsibility for transforming the productivity and scientific output from Oncology R&D. Over her career, Susan has helped develop 12 approved medicines. As a clinical oncologist, Susan studied medicine at Manchester and Cambridge Universities and has a PhD from the University of London. In recognition of her contributions to Oncology drug development, she has been awarded an honorary Doctorate of Medical Science from the Institute of Cancer Research, is a Fellow of the Academy of Medical Sciences and elected to the Academy of the American Association for Cancer Research. Susan is a member of the Cambridge Cancer Centre Executive Committee and the Scientific Advisory Board of the ICR. From 2021 to 2024, she also served on the Board of Directors of the AACR and currently serves on the European Association of Cancer Research Advisory Council.

Leora Horn Global Clinical Head for Lung Cancer and Lung Cancer Strategy At AstraZeneca, Leora is responsible for leading global research and development efforts in lung cancer, partnering with lung cancer teams across AstraZeneca to rapidly progress research and deliver on a broader commitment to treat and potentially cure more patients globally with the disease. Leora has served as principal investigator on several national and global lung cancer trials for immunotherapies, targeted therapies and novel treatments across early- and late-stage development and has published more than 150 papers and book chapters. She is also an active member and served on the scientific committees of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer, and the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada. Prior to completing a subspecialty fellowship in thoracic oncology at Vanderbilt University, Leora earned a medical degree from University of Toronto and received a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Pharmacology.

Cristian Massacesi Chief Medical Officer and Oncology Chief Development Officer Appointed in 2021, Cristian leads AstraZeneca's late-stage Oncology portfolio through global clinical development and regulatory submissions. Cristian also leads patient safety and quality assurance activities for the entire portfolio. Over his career, Cristian has helped develop more than a dozen approved medicines. Before joining AstraZeneca, Cristian held a variety of clinical development leadership roles at Pfizer and at Novartis Pharmaceuticals. He has lectured extensively on oncology clinical development, has authored over 50 peer- reviewed publications, and has generated several patents for cancer treatment combinations and regimens. A medical oncologist by training, Cristian earned his medical degree from Marche Polytechnic University and received Medical Oncology training at the Royal Marsden Hospital, Kaplan Comprehensive Cancer Center and the European Institute of Oncology.

Ingrid Mayer Vice President, Global Clinical Strategy Head, Breast and Gynecologic Cancers, Oncology R&D Appointed in 2021, Ingrid, a breast medical oncologist, is responsible for organising and leading strategic planning efforts, decision-making and initiatives aimed at defining and developing the ongoing and future directions of breast and gynaecological cancers. Prior to joining AstraZeneca, Ingrid was a Professor of Medicine and Ingram Professor of Cancer Research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center for 18 years. Her translational research endeavors were focused on the identification of targetable pathways in breast cancer and mechanisms of resistance to breast cancer therapies, and have been funded by the NCI, SU2C/ AACR, Susan G. Komen Foundation and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. She was the Chair of the Endocrine Therapy Working Group of the Translational Breast Cancer Research Consortium, and the Vanderbilt representative in the ECOG-ACRIN Breast Core Committee and the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Breast Cancer Panel of Experts.

Sunil Verma Senior Vice President, Global Medical Affairs Sunil Verma is Global Head of Oncology, Medical in AstraZeneca. His leadership is focused on advancing the practice of cancer care through robust evidence generation to address unmet needs, scientific partnerships and redefining the future cancer care paradigm. Before joining AstraZeneca in August 2019, Dr Verma was a Medical Oncologist, providing clinical care and expertise with a focus in breast and lung cancer and held several pivotal leadership and research roles in academic medicine over 15 years. Sunil served as Professor and Head of the Department of Oncology at the University of Calgary and the Medical Director of the Tom Baker Cancer Centre from 2015-2019. He also served on faculty at the University of Toronto as Associate Professor and Medical Director of the Breast Cancer Centre at Sunnybrook, Toronto. Over the past two decades, he has helped to develop and shape the care of breast cancer clinical care with significant contribution across many classes of drugs including immunotherapy, CDK4/6is and ADCs.

Key External Expert Dr Charu Aggarwal Thoracic Medical Oncologist, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine Dr Aggarwal is the Leslye Heisler Professor for Lung Cancer Excellence at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine. She also serves as the Section Chief of Thoracic and Head and Neck Cancer within the Division of Hematology-Oncology. She is an international expert in the field of precision medicine, specialising in the management of patients with lung cancer. Her research focuses on the discovery and application of biomarkers to guide personalised therapy and the development of novel immunotherapeutic approaches. Dr Aggarwal performs patient-centered, scientifically relevant novel immunotherapy clinical trials that will make a tangible impact and advance our understanding of immunotherapy in patients with lung cancer. Dr Aggarwal serves as the Associate Director of Penn Center for Precision Medicine, and Director of Precision Medicine Innovation at the Penn Center for Cancer Care Innovation. She is actively involved in developing, implementing, and advancing strategic and operational precision medicine initiatives with a focus on those that involve bringing new technologies or approaches to clinical care and ultimately deliver on the promise of personalised cancer therapy.