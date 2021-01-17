AstraZeneca : Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

(Adds first vaccination, health minister comments, Butantan
volume target, shipment from India)
BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian health
regulator Anvisa on Sunday approved emergency use of COVID-19
vaccines from China's Sinovac Biotech and Britain's
AstraZeneca, kicking off immunizations as the pandemic
enters a deadly second wave.
Minutes after Anvisa's board voted unanimously to approve
both vaccines, Monica Calazans, a 54-year-old Black nurse in Sao
Paulo, became the first person to be inoculated in Brazil,
receiving the Chinese vaccine known as CoronaVac.
President Jair Bolsonaro, a coronavirus skeptic who has
refused to take a vaccine himself, is under growing pressure to
start inoculations in Brazil, which has lost more than 200,000
to COVID-19 – the worst death toll outside the United States.
(Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi)
However, delays with vaccine shipments and testing results
have held up vaccinations in the country, once a global leader
in mass immunizations and now a regional laggard after peers
such as Chile and Mexico started giving shots last month.
Bolsonaro's government was planning to kick off a national
immunization program this week but is still waiting on shipments
of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the center of its plans. That has
added to public frustration and offered a political rival the
chance to upstage the right-wing president.
Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria, who oversees the Butantan
biomedical center that partnered with Sinovac in Brazil, said
widespread vaccinations could start immediately.
"I have determined that as soon as Anvisa approves the
emergency use of the Butantan vaccine, the Butantan Institute
will immediately deliver the vaccines to the Health Ministry to
be distributed to SP (Sao Paulo), DF (Federal District) and all
Brazilian states," Doria tweeted just before the deciding vote
was cast by Anvisa's board.
Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello told a news conference that
the rush to start vaccinating immediately was an illegal
"marketing ploy," and the government would start distributing
the vaccines to states on Monday morning. Brazil could
eventually vaccinate 1 million people per day, he said.
Bolsonaro, for whom Doria is a potential center-right rival
to his 2022 re-election efforts, has taunted the governor over
CoronaVac's disappointing 50% efficacy in Brazilian trials, but
the federal Health Ministry has agreed to acquire and distribute
the shot for the national immunization drive.
Adding to urgency for vaccinations, a second wave of the
outbreak in Brazil is snowballing as the country confronts a
new, potentially more contagious variant of the coronavirus that
originated in Amazonas and prompted Britain and Italy to bar
entry to Brazilians.
Butantan, which is set up to fill and finish CoronaVac doses
on its production line, plans to supply 46 million doses of the
two-dose shot by April, the institute said in a statement.
The federally funded Fiocruz institute is still waiting for
a delayed shipment of the active ingredient in the AstraZeneca
vaccine for finishing on a Rio de Janeiro assembly line.
The Health Ministry has scrambled to line up 2 million ready
doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from India, but officials there
have suggested it may take weeks to approve exports. Pazuello
said on Sunday he expected the doses from India this week.
(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes in Sao Paulo, Pedro Fonseca in Rio
de Janeiro, Jamie McGeever in Brasilia; Editing by Brad Haynes
and Lisa Shumaker)