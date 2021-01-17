AstraZeneca : Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian health
regulator Anvisa on Sunday opened an extraordinary meeting of
its board of directors to decide whether to approve emergency
use of COVID-19 vaccines from China's Sinovac Biotech
and Britain's AstraZeneca to begin immunizations as the
pandemic enters a deadly second wave.
Anvisa's decision will be a simple majority vote of the
board's five directors. The meeting started just after 10 a.m.
local time (1300 GMT) and is expected to last about five hours.
President Jair Bolsonaro, a coronavirus skeptic who has
refused to take a vaccine himself, is under growing pressure to
start inoculations in Brazil, which has lost more than 200,000
to COVID-19 – the worst death toll outside the United States.
However, delays with vaccine shipments and testing results
have held up vaccinations in the country, once a global leader
in mass immunizations and now regional laggard after peers such
as Chile and Mexico started giving shots last month.
Bolsonaro's government was planning to kick off a national
immunization program this week but is still waiting on shipments
of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the center of its plans. That has
added to public frustration and offered a political rival the
chance to upstage the right-wing president.
Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria, who oversees the Butantan
biomedical center that partnered with Sinovac in Brazil, could
start vaccinations in the state capital on Sunday if Anvisa
approves emergency use of the Chinese shot, called CoronaVac,
according to a person with knowledge of the plans.
Bolsonaro, who considers Doria a potential rival for his
2022 re-election efforts, has taunted the governor over
CoronaVac's disappointing 50% efficacy in Brazilian trials, but
the federal Health Ministry has agreed to acquire and distribute
the shot for the national immunization drive.
Adding to urgency for vaccinations, a second wave of the
outbreak in Brazil is snowballing as the country confronts a
new, potentially more contagious variant of the coronavirus that
originated in Amazonas and prompted Britain and Italy to bar
entry to Brazilians.
