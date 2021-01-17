Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AstraZeneca : Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

01/17/2021 | 10:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian health regulator Anvisa on Sunday opened an extraordinary meeting of its board of directors to decide whether to approve emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines from China's Sinovac Biotech and Britain's AstraZeneca to begin immunizations as the pandemic enters a deadly second wave.

Anvisa's decision will be a simple majority vote of the board's five directors. The meeting started just after 10 a.m. local time (1300 GMT) and is expected to last about five hours.

President Jair Bolsonaro, a coronavirus skeptic who has refused to take a vaccine himself, is under growing pressure to start inoculations in Brazil, which has lost more than 200,000 to COVID-19 – the worst death toll outside the United States. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi)

However, delays with vaccine shipments and testing results have held up vaccinations in the country, once a global leader in mass immunizations and now regional laggard after peers such as Chile and Mexico started giving shots last month.

Bolsonaro's government was planning to kick off a national immunization program this week but is still waiting on shipments of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the center of its plans. That has added to public frustration and offered a political rival the chance to upstage the right-wing president.

Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria, who oversees the Butantan biomedical center that partnered with Sinovac in Brazil, could start vaccinations in the state capital on Sunday if Anvisa approves emergency use of the Chinese shot, called CoronaVac, according to a person with knowledge of the plans.

Bolsonaro, who considers Doria a potential rival for his 2022 re-election efforts, has taunted the governor over CoronaVac's disappointing 50% efficacy in Brazilian trials, but the federal Health Ministry has agreed to acquire and distribute the shot for the national immunization drive.

Adding to urgency for vaccinations, a second wave of the outbreak in Brazil is snowballing as the country confronts a new, potentially more contagious variant of the coronavirus that originated in Amazonas and prompted Britain and Italy to bar entry to Brazilians.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes in Sao Paulo, Pedro Fonseca in Rio de Janeiro, Jamie McGeever in Brasilia; Editing by Brad Haynes and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.44% 7592 Delayed Quote.3.66%
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. -0.31% 6.47 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
10:07aASTRAZENECA : Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZenec..
RE
03:55aSwiss to get Moderna vaccine in tranches until mid-year - Blick
RE
01:32aTHE LATEST : Pakistan approves Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine
AQ
01/16THE LATEST : Biden elevates science adviser to Cabinet level
AQ
01/16ASTRAZENECA : India starts world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive
AQ
01/15MODERNA : WHO sees poorer countries getting first COVID vaccines this quarter
RE
01/15SINOVAC BIOTECH : Brazil airlifts emergency oxygen into pandemic-struck state, v..
RE
01/15ASTRAZENECA : Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on AstraZeneca With Buy Rating
MT
01/15European ADRs Move Sharply Lower in Friday Trading
MT
01/15South Africa's mining industry to support COVID-19 vaccine rollout
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 400 M - -
Net income 2020 2 992 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 217 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 43,0x
Yield 2020 2,73%
Capitalization 135 B 135 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,63x
EV / Sales 2021 4,89x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 126,21 $
Last Close Price 103,14 $
Spread / Highest target 51,3%
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC3.66%135 464
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.86%421 997
ROCHE HOLDING AG2.48%305 385
NOVARTIS AG1.97%218 041
MERCK & CO., INC.1.93%210 954
PFIZER INC.-0.30%203 993
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ