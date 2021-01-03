AstraZeneca : Brazil to import 2 mln AstraZeneca vaccine doses, not yet approved for use

BRASILIA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's health regulator Anvisa
said late on Saturday it had approved the import of 2 million
doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca
and the University of Oxford, although the jab is not yet
approved for use in the country.
Anvisa said it approved the importation request from
federal government-affiliated biomedical center Fiocruz on
Thursday.
Importing the doses prior to approval will enable
vaccination to begin as soon as Anvisa okays its use, the
regulator said. Brazil has yet to approve any vaccine.
Fiocruz will apply for emergency use of the vaccine by
Wednesday, its president, Nísia Trindade, said last week.
Brazil has recorded the second-deadliest outbreak of
COVID-19 after only the United States. South America's largest
country has the third highest tally of coronavirus cases, with
the health ministry registering more than 7.7 million, after the
United States and India.
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Daniel Wallis)