Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AstraZeneca : Brazil to import 2 mln AstraZeneca vaccine doses, not yet approved for use

01/03/2021 | 09:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRASILIA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's health regulator Anvisa said late on Saturday it had approved the import of 2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, although the jab is not yet approved for use in the country.

Anvisa said it approved the importation request from federal government-affiliated biomedical center Fiocruz on Thursday.

Importing the doses prior to approval will enable vaccination to begin as soon as Anvisa okays its use, the regulator said. Brazil has yet to approve any vaccine.

Fiocruz will apply for emergency use of the vaccine by Wednesday, its president, Nísia Trindade, said last week.

Brazil has recorded the second-deadliest outbreak of COVID-19 after only the United States. South America's largest country has the third highest tally of coronavirus cases, with the health ministry registering more than 7.7 million, after the United States and India.

(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
09:50aASTRAZENECA : India's Serum Institute says to meet local demand for AstraZeneca ..
RE
09:08aASTRAZENECA : Brazil to import 2 mln AstraZeneca vaccine doses, not yet approved..
RE
05:28aASTRAZENECA : Stricter lockdown restrictions probably on the way, says UK PM Joh..
RE
04:56aASTRAZENECA : India OKs AstraZeneca and locally made COVID-19 vaccines
AQ
04:55aASTRAZENECA : Britain targets tens of millions of vaccinations in next three mon..
RE
04:12aIndia approves AstraZeneca and local COVID vaccines, rollout soon
RE
03:46aFACTBOX : Astra-Oxford vaccine - what's been said about dosage and efficacy
RE
03:37aTHE LATEST : US virus death toll hits 350,000; surge feared
AQ
02:41aFactbox-How AstraZeneca-Oxford developed Britain's homegrown COVID-19 vaccine
RE
02:31aExplainer-Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 441 M - -
Net income 2020 2 985 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 239 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 41,7x
Yield 2020 2,81%
Capitalization 131 B 131 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,47x
EV / Sales 2021 4,72x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 123,11 $
Last Close Price 100,15 $
Spread / Highest target 59,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC0.00%131 462
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.00%414 310
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.00%298 507
NOVARTIS AG0.00%214 932
MERCK & CO., INC.0.00%206 957
PFIZER INC.0.00%204 605
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ