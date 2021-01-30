AstraZeneca : Brazil to receive 10-14 mln AstraZeneca vaccine doses starting mid-February -health ministry

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Brazil will receive
between 10 million and 14 million doses of AstraZeneca's
coronavirus vaccine starting in mid February through the
World Health Organization’s COVAX program, the health ministry
said on Saturday.
Brazil has had 58,462 new confirmed cases of the novel
coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,279 deaths from
COVID-19, the ministry said.
The South American country has now registered 9,176,975
cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll
has risen to 223,945, according to ministry data, in the world's
third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its
second-deadliest.
The health ministry said it had received a letter from the
WHO about the delivery of the vaccine, which AstraZeneca
developed in partnership with Oxford University.
On Friday, Brazilian health regulator Anvisa said that
AstraZeneca had applied for full regulatory approval, a positive
note for the country’s difficult vaccine rollout.
The submission, the first of its kind in Brazil, was made by
the federally funded Fiocruz Institute, which will manufacture
the British vaccine locally.
