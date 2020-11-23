Log in
ASTRAZENECA PLC

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can be 90% effective, results show

11/23/2020 | 03:22am EST
Reuters
Britain's PM Johnson holds news conference on COVID-19

LONDON (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Monday its vaccine for the novel coronavirus could be around 90% effective without any serious side effects, the latest drugmaker to unveil positive interim data in a scientific race to curb a global pandemic.

The vaccine developed by Oxford University was 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 when it was administered as a half dose followed by a full dose at least one month apart, according to data from the late-stage trials in Britain and Brazil.

No serious safety events related to the vaccine have been confirmed and it was well tolerated across both dosing regimens, it said.

"This vaccine's efficacy and safety confirm that it will be highly effective against COVID-19 and will have an immediate impact on this public health emergency," Pascal Soriot, Astra's chief executive, said in a statement.

The British drugmaker's preliminary trial results mark a fresh breakthrough in the fight against a pandemic that has killed nearly 1.4 million people and roiled the global economy.

British Prime minister Boris Johnson said it was "incredibly exciting news the Oxford vaccine has proved so effective in trials."

AstraZeneca shares fell 1.1% in early morning trade, defying expectations for a bounce and underperforming the wider market with the FTSE 100 index rising 0.5% at the open.

Another dosing regimen showed 62% efficacy when given as two full doses at least one month apart, and the combined analysis from both dosing regimens resulted in an average efficacy of 70%. All results were statistically significant.

The interim analysis was based on 131 infections among participants who received the vaccine and those in a control group who were given an established meningitis shot.

The data showing a range of efficacy between 60% and 90% comes after U.S. rivals published interim data in recent weeks showing efficacy of more than 90%.

While the efficacy reading from Astra's viral vector vaccine is lower than its U.S. rivals, the data will boost confidence about the chances of successfully developing a variety of vaccines using different approaches. Public health experts say the world will need many vaccines to meet global demand.

On Nov. 16, U.S.-based Moderna Inc said its experimental vaccine proved to be 94.5% effective based on an early data analysis.

A week earlier, Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech SE said their vaccine candidate had demonstrated greater than 90% efficacy that rose to 95% with analysis of full trial data.

Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine on Nov. 11 was also shown to be more than 90% effective, though only based on 20 infections.

The AstraZeneca vaccine uses a modified version of a chimpanzee common cold virus to deliver instructions to cells to fight the target virus, which is different than the new technology known as messenger RNA (mRNA) deployed by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

The company - one of the UK's most valuable listed companies - will now immediately prepare regulatory submission of the data to authorities around the world that have a framework in place for conditional or early approval.

It will also seek an emergency use listing from the World Health Organization to speed up availability in low-income countries. In parallel, the full analysis of the interim results is being submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed journal.

(Reporting by Kate Holton in London and Josephine Mason; Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Christopher Cushing)

By Kate Holton and Josephine Mason

11/23/2020 | 03:22am EST
Reuters
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -1.50% 8188.235 Delayed Quote.9.33%
BIONTECH SE 9.63% 104.07 Delayed Quote.207.17%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.02% 6.3873 Delayed Quote.41.57%
MODERNA, INC. 5.22% 97.61 Delayed Quote.399.03%
PFIZER INC. 1.41% 36.7 Delayed Quote.-6.33%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 581 M - -
Net income 2020 3 077 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 257 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 49,5x
Yield 2020 2,55%
Capitalization 145 B 145 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,95x
EV / Sales 2021 5,19x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 121,14 $
Last Close Price 110,47 $
Spread / Highest target 40,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC9.33%145 077
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.34%385 299
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.96%286 232
PFIZER INC.-6.33%203 993
MERCK & CO., INC.-11.54%203 541
NOVARTIS AG-13.37%198 724
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved.