AstraZeneca : COVID-19 vaccine roll-out expected in less than 3 months in UK -The Times

Oct 2 (Reuters) - A mass roll-out of a COVID-19 vaccine in
Britain could be finished in as little as three months, the
Times reported, citing government scientists.
Scientists working on the Oxford vaccine hope regulators
approve it before the beginning of 2021, the newspaper said.
A full COVID-19 immunization programme, which would exclude
children, could be quicker than experts predicted, the Times
said, adding that health officials estimate that every adult
could receive a dose of the vaccine within six months.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Thursday it has
started reviewing data on AstraZeneca and Oxford
University's potential COVID-19 vaccine, in real time, the first
of such moves aimed at speeding up any approval process in the
region for a vaccine.
The news of the European review also raises chances of the
British vaccine, which is seen as leading the race for a
successful vaccine against COVID-19, becoming the first to be
approved in Europe for the disease caused by the novel
coronavirus which has killed more than a million people
globally.
The Times report added that plans under consideration by
government include allowing a much wider group of healthcare
staff to administer the vaccine, setting up of drive-through
vaccination centres and recruiting help of armed forces.
(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru
Additional reporting by Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru
Editing by Diane Craft and Matthew Lewis)