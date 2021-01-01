Log in
ASTRAZENECA PLC

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/31 07:36:42 am
7343 GBX   -0.78%
AstraZeneca COVID vaccine set to become first one approved in India -sources
RE
05:39aIndian shares kick off 2021 with record closing highs
RE
05:21aAstraZeneca COVID vaccine set to become first one approved in India -sources
RE
AstraZeneca COVID vaccine set to become first one approved in India -sources

01/01/2021 | 05:21am EST
FILE PHOTO: Vials and medical syringe are seen in front of AstraZeneca logo in this illustration

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's drug regulator is set to approve on Friday a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University for emergency use, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The decision would pave the way for the vaccine's rollout in the world's second-most populous country which, after the United States, has the highest number of COVID-19 infections in the world.

Britain and Argentina have already authorised the vaccine for urgent public use.

India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), whose experts were meeting for the second time this week, could also approve a vaccine locally developed by Bharat Biotech, two of the sources said on condition of anonymity.

"Both AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech will get approval today," said one of the sources. "All preparations are on with today's date in mind."

The other sources were less certain about Bharat Biotech's prospects.

"We are hopeful," another source said about the vaccine developed with the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research.

A CDSCO representative declined to comment. The group is meeting a day ahead of a nationwide trial run https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1685048 for vaccine delivery in the country with more than 10 million coronavirus infections.

More than 50 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have already been stockpiled by its local manufacturer, Serum Institute of India (SII), and one of the sources said the shots could start to be transported from cold storage to Indian states as early as Saturday.

SII said in an email it would "wait for the final approval to come" before commenting.

India's government said on Wednesday that Pfizer Inc had sought more time to present data for emergency authorisation of a vaccine it has developed with Germany's BioNTech.

(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar, Krishna N. Das and Nigam Prusty: Editing by Neil Fullick and John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.78% 7343 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
BIONTECH SE -2.88% 81.52 Delayed Quote.140.61%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.00% 102.7216 Delayed Quote.54.23%
PFIZER INC. 0.19% 36.81 Delayed Quote.-0.84%
PFIZER LIMITED -0.05% 5107.7 End-of-day quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 84.08 Delayed Quote.40.56%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 441 M - -
Net income 2020 2 985 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 239 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 41,7x
Yield 2020 2,81%
Capitalization 131 B 131 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,47x
EV / Sales 2021 4,72x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC-3.72%131 259
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.89%414 310
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.59%298 665
NOVARTIS AG-8.98%215 047
MERCK & CO., INC.-10.06%206 957
PFIZER INC.-0.84%204 605
