Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AstraZeneca PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03/24 04:06:15 am EDT
9755.5 GBX   +0.26%
04:02aUK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 24
RE
03:31aAstraZeneca Calla Phase 3 Trial of Imfinzi Cancer Treatment Didn't Meet Primary Endpoint
DJ
03:27aAstraZeneca's Imfinzi fails main goal of advanced cervical cancer study
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AstraZeneca Calla Phase 3 Trial of Imfinzi Cancer Treatment Didn't Meet Primary Endpoint

03/24/2022 | 03:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Joe Hoppe


AstraZeneca PLC said Thursday that results from its Calla Phase 3 trial of its Imfinzi cancer treatment didn't meet its primary endpoint of significantly improving progression-free survival when used with chemoradiotherapy, compared with chemoradiotherapy alone.

The pharmaceutical major said the trial didn't achieve statistical significance in its primary endpoint of improving survival when tested on patients with locally advanced cervical cancer, though safety and tolerability were consistent and no new unexpected safety findings were observed.

The trial was conducted on 770 patients, treated with standard chemoradiotherapy and either a fixed dose of Imfinzi or a placebo every four weeks for up to 24 cycles, or until disease progression.

"While the results were not what we hoped for, insights from the trial will advance our understanding and application of immunotherapy across our broad clinical development program, exploring the benefits of Imfinzi in many tumor types," said Susan Galbraith, AstraZeneca's executive vice president, oncology research and development.


Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-22 0331ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 1.88% 9730 Delayed Quote.12.12%
PLC S.P.A. 3.30% 1.88 Delayed Quote.-9.62%
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
04:02aUK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 24
RE
03:31aAstraZeneca Calla Phase 3 Trial of Imfinzi Cancer Treatment Didn't Meet Primary Endpoin..
DJ
03:27aAstraZeneca's Imfinzi fails main goal of advanced cervical cancer study
RE
03/22Astrazeneca - EVUSHELDTM long-acting antibody combination retains neutralizing activity..
AQ
03/22ASTRAZENECA : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/21AstraZeneca treatment effective against Omicron COVID-19 variant
AQ
03/21AstraZeneca Reports Positive Preclinical Data on Evushield as Protection Against COVID-..
MT
03/21MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : March 21, 2022
03/21What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
RE
03/21AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Neutralizes Omicron Subvariants in US Trial
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASTRAZENECA PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 43 800 M - -
Net income 2022 5 536 M - -
Net Debt 2022 22 970 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,4x
Yield 2022 2,29%
Capitalization 199 B 199 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,07x
EV / Sales 2023 4,64x
Nbr of Employees 83 100
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 128,45 $
Average target price 139,01 $
Spread / Average Target 8,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC12.12%199 027
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.91%458 447
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.57%317 420
PFIZER, INC.-11.62%293 482
ABBVIE INC.17.00%279 815
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY2.89%256 438