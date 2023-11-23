AstraZeneca PLC - Cambridge-based pharmaceutical company - Chair Michel Demare buys 2,000 shares in total on Wednesday and Tuesday. Buys 1,000 shares for GBP101.05 each on Tuesday and 1,000 shares for GBP101.70 each on Thursday, for a total of GBP202,752.

Current stock price: 10,204.00 pence each, closed up 1.2% on Thursday

12-month change: down 6.6%

