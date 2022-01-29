AstraZeneca China summoned over suspected fraud

BEIJING, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Chinese authorities summoned
officials of AstraZeneca China regarding an investigation of
suspected medical insurance fraud by the company's employees,
the National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA) said on
Saturday.
The regulator of the state medical insurance fund said
authorities ordered the arrest of all suspects, but did not give
details of the suspected violations or the size of funds
involved.
It demanded that AstraZeneca China close loopholes in
supervision of marketing activities, the NHSA added.
In a statement on Friday, the company said some employees in
the southern city of Shenzhen had altered or participated in
altering patients' testing reports, and were suspected of
medical insurance fraud.
The NHSA and public security ministry held a meeting with
company officials in December to brief them on the
investigation, it added.
"AstraZeneca China takes such employee misconduct seriously
and welcomes the recommendations by the NHSA and MOPS," it said.
An AstraZeneca spokesperson said all employees involved in
the Shenzhen case were Chinese nationals.
The company has taken disciplinary action against those
employees and has reported their violations to the authorities,
the statement said.
Authorities will launch nationwide campaigns to stamp out
fraud that involves altering genetic test results, the NHSA
added, urging those responsible for such violations to turn
themselves in.
(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Brenda Goh; editing by Clarence
Fernandez and Jason Neely)