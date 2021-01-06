AstraZeneca : Chronic Kidney Disease Drug Granted US Priority Review

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

AstraZeneca PLC said Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted priority review to its Farxiga medicine for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

The British-Swedish pharmaceutical major said that the FDA is targeting the second quarter of 2021 for its regulatory decision, or Prescription Drug User Fee Action date.

AstraZeneca said Farxiga was granted priority review based on clinical evidence from a Phase II trial, and noted that, in March 2020, an independent committee recommended that the trial be stopped early based on its determination of overwhelming efficacy.

"Farxiga has the potential to be a truly transformational medicine across a breadth of diseases, including type-2 diabetes, heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and, if approved, chronic kidney disease," BioPharmaceuticals R&D's Executive Vice President Mene Pangalos said.

Chronic kidney disease is associated with heightened risk of heart disease or stroke, and is expected to become the world's fifth leading cause of mortality by 2040, AstraZeneca said.

