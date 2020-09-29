AstraZeneca : CureVac plans global late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial in fourth quarter

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Germany's CureVac NV said on
Tuesday it has started a mid-stage study testing its
experimental coronavirus vaccine and plans to begin a decisive
global trial with about 30,000 volunteers in the fourth quarter.
The company's U.S.-listed shares rose 10% to $49.66 in
extended trading.
CureVac has dosed the first patient with its experimental
COVID-19 vaccine in the trial taking place in Peru and Panama
and expects data on older adults in the fourth quarter.
The vaccine developer plans to start the global trial after
data from the ongoing studies.
CureVac is among the many in the race to develop a vaccine
for COVID-19, with rivals including Novavax Inc and
AstraZeneca already conducting late-stage trials of
their potential vaccines.
CureVac bagged nearly $300 million in funding from the
German government earlier this month to speed up work on its
prototype COVID-19 vaccine and build capacity to produce it at
scale.
