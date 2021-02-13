AstraZeneca : Czechs in talks with AstraZeneca for vaccines outside EU deal - report

PRAGUE, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic is in talks
with AstraZeneca to secure COVID-19 vaccine supplies on
top of the three million doses reserved for the country under an
EU deal, news website Seznam Zpravy reported on Saturday.
Citing a Health Ministry spokeswoman, the report said the
Anglo-Swedish drugmaker had offered the country further
deliveries of its vaccine, and that the ongoing talks were about
details such as the number of doses, price and delivery dates.
The European Commission, the European Union's executive, has
signed supply deals with vaccine makers for doses to be
distributed on a pro-rata basis to members states, which have
committed not to hold parallel talks.
Saturday's Seznam Zpravy report said the Health Ministry
still had to verify to what extent bilateral deals were in line
with the EU deal.
