AstraZeneca : Despite hi-tech advances, many Europeans wary of taking COVID shot

WARSAW/SOFIA, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Europe rolled out a huge
COVID-19 vaccination drive on Sunday to try to rein in the
coronavirus pandemic but many Europeans are sceptical about the
speed at which the vaccines have been tested and approved and
reluctant to have the shot.
The European Union has secured contracts with a range of
drugmakers including Pfizer and BioNTech,
Moderna and AstraZeneca, for a total of more
than two billion doses and has set a goal for all adults to be
inoculated next year.
But surveys have pointed to high levels of hesitancy towards
inoculation in countries from France to Poland, with many used
to vaccines taking decades to develop, not just months.
"I don't think there's a vaccine in history that has been
tested so quickly," Ireneusz Sikorski, 41, said as he stepped
out of a church in central Warsaw with his two children.
"I am not saying vaccination shouldn't be taking place. But
I am not going to test an unverified vaccine on my children, or
on myself."
Surveys in Poland, where distrust in public institutions
runs deep, have shown fewer than 40% of people planning to get
vaccinated, for now. On Sunday, only half the medical staff in a
Warsaw hospital where the country's first shot was administered
had signed up.
In Spain, one of Europe's hardest-hit countries, German, a
28-year-old singer and music composer originally from Tenerife,
also plans to wait for now.
"No one close to me has had it (COVID-19). I'm obviously not
saying it doesn't exist because lots of people have died of it,
but for now I wouldn't have it (the vaccine)."
A Christian Orthodox bishop in Bulgaria, where 45% of people
have said they would not get a shot and 40% plan to wait to see
if any negative side effects appear, compared COVID-19 to polio.
"Myself, I am vaccinated against everything I can be,"
Bishop Tihon told reporters after getting his shot, standing
alongside the health minister in Sofia.
He spoke about anxiety over polio before vaccination became
available in the 1950s and 1960s.
"We were all trembling in fear of catching polio. And then
we were overjoyed," he said. "Now, we have to convince people.
It's a pity."
GREAT LEAP FORWARD
The widespread hesitancy does not appear to take into
account the scientific developments in recent decades.
The traditional method of creating vaccines – introducing a
weakened or dead virus, or a piece of one, to stimulate the
body's immune system – takes over a decade on average, according
to a 2013 study. One pandemic flu vaccine took over eight years
while a hepatitis B vaccine was nearly 18 years in the making.
Moderna's vaccine, based on the so-called messenger
ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology, went from gene sequencing to
the first human injection in 63 days.
"We'll look back on the advances made in 2020 and say: 'That
was a moment when science really did make a leap forward'," said
Jeremy Farrar, director of the Oxford University Clinical
Research Unit, which is backed by the Wellcome Trust.
The Pfizer/BioNTech shot has been linked with a few cases of
severe allergic reactions as it has been rolled out in the
United Kingdom and the United States. It has not turned up any
serious long-term side effects in clinical trials.
Independent pollster Alpha Research said its recent survey
suggested that fewer than one in five Bulgarians from the first
groups to be offered the vaccine - frontline medics,
pharmacists, teachers and nursing home staff - planned to
volunteer to get a shot.
An IPSOS survey of 15 countries published on Nov. 5 showed
then that 54% of French would have a COVID vaccine if one were
available. The figure was 64% in Italy and Spain, 79% in Britain
and 87% in China.
A later IFOP poll - which did not have comparative data for
other countries - showed that only 41% people in France would
take the shot.
In Sweden, where public trust in authorities runs high like
elsewhere across the Nordics, more than two people in three want
to be immunised. Still, some say no.
"If someone gave me 10 million euro, I wouldn't take it,"
Lisa Renberg, 32, said on Wednesday.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki urged Poles on
Sunday to sign up for vaccination, saying the herd immunity
effect depended on them.
Critics have said Warsaw's nationalist leaders have been too
accepting of anti-vaccination attitudes in the past in an effort
to garner conservative support.
