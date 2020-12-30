AstraZeneca : EU drug watchdog looking at timing of dosage in Astra-Oxford vaccine review -source

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The EU drug watchdog is looking
at when people should be given the second dose of AstraZeneca
and Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine, rather than at
the size of the first dose, as part of its review of the shot, a
source at the agency said on Wednesday.
Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world
to approve the coronavirus vaccine developed by the British duo,
with the authorities recommending that a second shot is
administered between four and 12 weeks after the first.
Two full doses three months apart were found to be 80%
efficacious, the UK drug regulator said, higher than the average
that the developers themselves had found in their late-stage
trials.
For the European Medicines Authority (EMA), the crucial
point is the level of protection people have once they have
received the first shot and then have to wait between four and
12 weeks for the second one, the source said.
"This is exactly what we are looking at. You must have
sufficient coverage with the first dose given that this is a
vaccination campaign in the middle of a pandemic," the source,
who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter,
said.
Earlier on Wednesday, AstraZeneca said it had submitted full
data to pursue conditional marketing authorisation from the EMA,
but the regulator said it still needs more information for
approval.
In a statement, the EMA said it expected more information
from ongoing trials in January and it has requested additional
scientific data from the company. It did not respond to Reuters'
request for comment on its analysis of timing and dosages.
The Oxford/AstraZeneca shot has been plagued with questions
about its most effective dosage since data showed some
surprising results.
Two full doses were given to the majority of participants
and were shown to be 62% efficacious - but a smaller group of
volunteers received by accident half a dose followed by a full
dose, and registered 90% efficacy.
The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
(MHRA) said on Wednesday that the 90% rate had not stood up to
analysis.
The issue of the first shot at half dosage is also not on
the table at EMA, with the regulator only looking at the two
full dosage regimen.
It makes more sense for the timing of the second shot to
affect efficacy rather than the dosage size in this case, the
source at EMA said.
"The 12-week thing is reassuring from a scientific point of
view because there is a logical explanation for these types of
vaccines, but that the half dose was more effective than the
full dose is something that actually clashes with logic," the
source said.
However, the source said the variations in the trial have
caused a complexity that makes it more difficult for regulators
to assess it.
AstraZeneca's late-stage trial was originally designed for
two injections four weeks apart. But in late-stage trial data
published in The Lancet medical journal on Dec. 12., the company
said most participants had delays in receiving their second
shot.
The median time between two standard doses in UK volunteers
was about 10 weeks, and six weeks in Brazil, it said.
"Some people received the dose four weeks later, others 12
weeks later. It was all very variable. And that's why it's very
difficult to interpret these studies," the EMA source said.
(Reporting by Emilio Parodi;
Editing by Josephine Mason and Susan Fenton)