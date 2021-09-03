AstraZeneca : EU reviewing cases of rare body inflammation after COVID-19 shots

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Europe's medicines regulator said on
Friday it was reviewing cases of multisystem inflammatory
syndrome after inoculation with COVID-19 vaccines, following a
report of a similar case with Pfizer/BioNTech's
shot.
The European Medicines Agency's safety committee is also
looking into cases of blood clots in the vein with Johnson &
Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, the regulator said, adding
that the issue was distinct from a rare side-effect identified
earlier.
