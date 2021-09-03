Log in
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
AstraZeneca : EU reviewing cases of rare body inflammation after COVID-19 shots

09/03/2021 | 07:16am EDT
Sept 3 (Reuters) - Europe's medicines regulator said on Friday it was reviewing cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome after inoculation with COVID-19 vaccines, following a report of a similar case with Pfizer/BioNTech's shot.

The European Medicines Agency's safety committee is also looking into cases of blood clots in the vein with Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, the regulator said, adding that the issue was distinct from a rare side-effect identified earlier. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.00% 8614 Delayed Quote.17.61%
MODERNA, INC. 1.98% 397.66 Delayed Quote.280.65%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 35 129 M - -
Net income 2021 4 864 M - -
Net Debt 2021 24 654 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,4x
Yield 2021 2,36%
Capitalization 185 B 185 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,96x
EV / Sales 2022 4,82x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 119,18 $
Average target price 134,20 $
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC17.61%184 531
JOHNSON & JOHNSON11.15%460 500
ROCHE HOLDING AG18.28%348 770
PFIZER, INC.25.07%262 617
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY53.74%235 321
NOVO NORDISK A/S48.81%232 041